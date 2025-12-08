A sense of wonder is all you need to appreciate the beauty of Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, an animated film that is a delight to both young and old.

Made over a period of seven years, this is the first movie directed by Liane-Cho Han and Maïlys Vallade, who wrote the script together with Aude Py.

It is based on the autobiographical novel Métaphysique des Tubes (2000) by Amélie Nothomb.

This renowned Belgian author, whose work has been translated into many international languages, has made quite a habit of writing novels with a fictionalized version of herself as the main character.

There was Stupeur et Tremblements (1999), which was adapted into a movie by the late Alain Corneau, which won Sylvie Testud the Cesar for Best Actress.

The satirical Fear and Trembling takes place in 1990 and is about the year she spent in Japan as a translator.

There is also the romance novel Tokyo Fiancée (2007) about her love relationship with a Japanese man, which was turned into a 2014 movie of the same name by Stefan Liberski, starring Pauline Étienne as Amélie.

Métaphysique des Tubes, on the other hand, is based on the first five years of her life, which she spent with her parents in 1960’s Japan, where her father worked in the diplomatic service.

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain is about a little girl, Amélie (voiced by Loise Charpentier) who sees the world from a god-like perspective, and the relationship with her nanny (Victoria Grosbois), whose parents were killed in the war.

The traditional Japanese festival of the dead also plays an important part in the movie, which leads to some breathtakingly beautiful sequences.

If that makes it sound a little (too) heavy, well, rest assured, this is also a movie about a bite of white chocolate that opens little Amélie’s senses to the wonders of the world.

And in one of the most poetic scenes we learn that the Japanese character of rain (‘ame’), which depicts raindrops falling from clouds, is part of little Amélie‘s name.

Visually, the movie is indebted to the works of Studio Ghibli and if you like films like Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki you’re probably gone love this as well.

Exquisitely done in all aspects, this movie has charm to spare, mixed with a profound sense of loss and romanticism.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: Since its world premiere in Cannes, the movie has played the festival circuit, while also receiving a theatrical release in various countries, including Belgium, France, The United States and Canada. It is released in the Netherlands on December 25 and in Italy on January 1.