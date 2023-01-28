Lockwood & Co (Netflix series, 2023)
To hunt or be to be hunted, that’s the question, in Lockwood & Co. A promising young adult detective series, based on the books by Jonathan Stroud.
The story concerns three young operatives of a psychic detective agency, but basically plays like a mix of Enola Holmes meets Ghostbusters.
Even though the agency is named after its founder, Anthony Lockwood …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.