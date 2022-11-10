Lost Bullet 2 (Netflix, 2022)
Lost Bullet 2 is another action movie spectacular full of car chases.
The original Balle Perdue, as it is called in French, was a pleasant surprise: a better than average action movie in the spirit of the Fast and the Furious-franchise.
The second movie is again directed by Guillaume Pierret and brings back its original stars: Alban Lenoir as former crim…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.