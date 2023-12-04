Lost Transport (2023)
Lost Transport is a war movie that aims to show a portrait of female solidarity in the aftermath of the Second World War.
The film, written and directed by Saskia Diesing, revolves around the bond that slowly but surely develops between the Jewish-Dutch Simone (Hanna van Vliet), the spoiled German village girl Winnie (Anna Bachmann) and the hard-nosed R…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.