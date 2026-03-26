Maddie Ziegler and friends are Pretty Lethal in their tutus, in this enjoyable ‘ballet fu’ action thriller from writer Kate Freund and director Vicky Jewson, which was originally going to be called Ballerina Overdrive.

Pretty Lethal is actually the third SXSW-entry I’ve seen in a short while, and even though it’s cut from a different cloth than Ready or Not 2 and They Will Kill You, it does continue the trend of ‘women in peril kicking righteous ass.’

Pretty Lethal is written by Kate Freund, also a prolific actress, and directed by Vicky Jewson, who is best known for her action thriller Close (2019), starring Noomi Rapace.

Pretty Lethal tells the story of five promising young ballerinas from the US who, together with their chaperone (Lydia Leonard), get stranded when their bus breaks down in the middle of the Hungarian nowhere, on their way to an important performance at the International Ballet Gala in Budapest.

There is the streetwise Bones (Maddie Ziegler) and her bitter rival, the utterly spoilt Princess (Lana Condor), who just love to hate each other.

They group further consists of the insecure Grace (Avantika), the deaf Chloe (Millicent Simmonds) and her perhaps somewhat overprotective sister Zoe (Iris Apatow).

They are competitors who have to become allies, if they want to survive the night.

Why? Well, it soon becomes clear that the area belongs to two competing criminal groups.

There is one led by Devora (Uma Thurman), who is a former ballerina herself, but with a wooden leg, who just so happens to own the Teremok Inn where the dancers end up.

The other group is represented by trigger happy Pasha (Tamas Szabo Sipas), who is the son of Lothar the Butcher (Michael Culkin). Pasha, with his buddies, uses the inn as his watering hole.

Pretty soon there is a death by violence and as these people are not used to calling the cops and let justice run its course, suddenly the young women (aka material witnesses) are all in mortal danger.

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What follows is a game of cats and mice, with the ballerinas starting out as the latter but turning into killer felines as the evening progresses.

Dance and fight scenes have in common that they are both highly choreographed, and as ballerinas are used to performing even when sick or injured, while the bad guys are mostly drunk and/or out of shape, you begin to feel (almost) sorry for the idiots who mostly get what’s coming to them.

Pretty Lethal doesn’t go any deeper than that, but that’s fine, cause there is no pretension here to be anything more than an enjoyable three star action flick.

The story could be faulted for a lack of character development and a somewhat convoluted plot. But visually Jewson and her crew make what is probably a relatively low budget go a long way. And, compared to Ballerina (2025), there is at least a lot more dancing going on than in that particular Ana de Armas-starrer.

There are some nice touches like toe knives in the women’s ballet slippers, and there is one absolute show stopper of a ‘ballet (kung) fu’ scene where the girls perform and fight at the same time.

But will they ever make their escape from the Teremok Inn and reach Budapest to put on, what’s supposed to be, the performance of a lifetime?

Uma Thurman is the biggest name in the cast and she is fine in what is, to all intents and purposes, a supporting role.

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Devera, though, has a tragic backstory and her character becomes more important as the story progresses, and her rivalry with Lothar the Butcher reaches its climax.

I will also note that Maddie Ziegler (known for her collaborations as a dancer with singer Sia) is excellent as the focal point / main fighter of the ballerina ensemble, although the others definitely get to show their worth too.

But for Ziegler this could be a star making turn and I personally feel - continuing on from my Ready or Not 2 and They Will Kill You reviews - that Maddie should at some point team up with both Samara Weaving and Zazie Beetz for a new action thriller crossover.

But that’s a story for another day.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Pretty Lethal recently had its world premiere at the South By South West Film & Television Festival in Austin, Texas. The movie is now available on Prime Video.