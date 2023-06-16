Maggie Moore(s) (Jon Hamm, 2023)
Maggie Moore(s) is an indie crime drama, loosely based on the unsolved case of two women called Mary Morris, who were both killed in Harris County, Texas in the same week in 2000.
The movie is written by Paul Bernbaum and directed by John Slattery, who cast his former Mad Men-colleague Jon Hamm as the police chief of a dusty desert town trying to crack t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.