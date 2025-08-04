Finally caught up with Materialists - and for the most part it’s a wonderful experience.

A romantic comedy drama set in New York, that benefits enormously from Celine Song’s own experiences when working for a dating agency around the time she was still establishing herself as a playwright.

It’s full of acerbic wit, especially in the early stages, the first half hour is as good as anything I’ve seen this year.

In the end it becomes more of a traditional romcom, but for adults, and made by adults, and we have Celine Song to thank for that!

Marriage match maker slash single lady Lucy (Dakota Johnson) works hard for her clients but ultimately has to make a tough choice for herself between perfect rich man (‘unicorn’) Harry (Pedro Pascal) and former beau and struggling actor Johnny (Chris Evans).

(I hear you: Oh, the horrors of choosing between the reigning internet Daddio and the chap who used to play Captain America.)

The main theme of Materialists is ‘value’. Both financial and moral, but at first mainly financial.

Lucy (Johnson) tells a colleague early on that she believes she won’t ever find her ‘grave buddy’ and that she is destined to die alone.

But when she meets Harry it becomes clear that she wasn’t looking to remain celibate for the rest of her life, she was instead holding out for Mr. Right.

When Harry asks Lucy straight up what she is looking for in a man, she tells him with equal bluntness that he needs to be rich. And it would be ‘a nice to have’ if he was very, extremely rich.

You see, Lucy grew up poor, and one of the reasons her relationship with Johnny (Evans) ended is that they were poor together, and she hated that and vowed never to be poor again.

Harry, on the other hand, was born into wealth, and as he joined the ranks of the family’s private equity business he is destined to remain filthy rich for the rest of his life.

So we are allowed to believe that Harry is Lucy’s perfect match. And Harry seems to appreciate her frankness, as they speak openly about all the things that other people would only think of while dating.

‘How much do you make in a year?, Harry asks her. ‘80.000 dollars a year, before taxes, she replies. ‘And you,’ she asks in return. ‘Under or over 200.000 a year?’ I guess you can guess the answer.

‘Marriage is a business deal’ so it’s better to be open about it - the movie is clearly inspired by the works of Jane Austen in that regard - even if that may come across as cold, cynical and calculated, which makes for great dialogue!

Add to this that Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal share great onscreen chemistry together - they also look and act like proper movie stars! - and you would assume that they are a perfect couple.

But looking at the gross/net value of the movie: if the main character starts out by wanting financial security and relational stability (although not necessarily in that order) it would be a little dull if that is (all) what she would get by the end of the movie.

Instead, she (also) has to find true love!

Now it could be that Harry is her new true love or it could be that her former true love Johnny is also her new true love, but either way it has to be a love that is true.

(Lucy could also take some time off to reflect, but she tells us early on that she is 35 and she is not getting any younger, so…

She could also convert to polyamory, but this is a Hollywood movie and not some European art production, so that’s not very likely either).

Anyhoo… it’s been nice rambling on but to cut a long story short:

A sub plot concerning date rape forces Lucy (who for her troubles is called ‘a pimp’) into action, to help and support one of her favorite clients, Sophie (Zoe Winters), while it also makes her ponder her own life choices.

After that the movie becomes a little more predictable, but still, Song directs it all with a remarkable style and grace, which shows us that Past Lives was anything but a fluke.

I give it four stars!

Note: Materialists is currently in release around the world, either in theaters or on Video on Demand.

Bonus Review from the Archive:

Brief Encounter meets Before Sunrise in Past Lives, Celine Song’s romantic drama about Korean childhood sweethearts who meet again as adults in New York.

Past Lives is about people we have deep connections with, even when you’re not meant to spend your lives together, through some twist of fate, or just the way life goes.

Playwright Celine Song’s first feature film tells the story of Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). First as 12-year old children in Seoul, before they are separated by the emigration of Nora’s artist parents to Canada. Then as 24-year olds, when they reconnect through Facebook, Nora living in the US as a budding writer, and Hae Sung after military service in Korea. They share a kind of online romance, that is broken off by Nora when she realizes he’s going to work in China and she’s not going back to be near him.

Instead, Nora goes to a writers retreat in the Hamptons where she meets her future husband Arthur, who she seduces by talking about in-yun, a connection they might have based on a culmination of past lives.

Twelve years later Nora, now a successful writer, is still living with Arthur, now in the East Village in New York, when Hae Sun finally makes his way to the Big Apple and they reconnect for the second.

This third part of the story is even better and transcends the stereotypes of the romantic drama, instead offering wonderful insights into the capriciousness about human nature and the ways our lives remain intertwined even when as far apart as possible.

Past Lives is beautifully shot and calmly told, in a mature way, that never feels rushed of forced. This is a grown-up movie for grown-up people, but I’m sure it can be enjoyed by both young and old.

There are shades of other romantic masterpieces like Brief Encounter by David Lean, Before Sunrise by Richard Linklater or even In The Mood For Love by Wong Kar-Wain (one of my all-time favorite movies).

There is a stunning nighttime scene between Nora and Arthur, about life, love, fidelity and the immigrant experience that it is truly one for the ages. And to used a worn out cliche, worth the price of admission alone.

My one complaint is that Hae Sun, at least on first viewing, remains a bit of a blank slate. It is clear that Nora is fascinated by him, but is easier to understand why she married Arthur (whose only fault might be being a little too perfect) than why she is still drawn to her childhood friend.

It’s possible that her regret doesn’t really stem from him personally, but more from the road not taken, the possibility of other lives that we slowly lose as we grow older.

Still, in the home stretch we do grow to realize how much Nora means to Hae Sun, and it is hard not to appreciate the possibility that In-yun may bring them back together in their next lives, no matter what happens in this one.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Past Lives is now available through various streaming platforms like Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.