Maybe I Do (2023)
Maybe I Do is a strangely uninspired romcom, even though it stars big names like Richard Gere and Diane Keaton.
I say ‘strangely uninspired’, because the movie is the passion project of writer and director Michael Jacobs. A veteran of the American movie and television world, who created the long running tv series Boy Meets World, while he was also a pro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.