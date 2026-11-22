Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

The new Meet The Parents movie is already playing in Dutch theaters, so the embargo lifted much earlier than in other parts of the world. The good news: if you’re looking for some solid, enjoyable mainstream entertainment, Focker In-Law will probably do the trick. I had some doubts going in but I think it’s the best movie since the first one, and much better than both Meet The Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).

A lot of credit should go to Ariana Grande, who provides a welcome breath of fresh air in this fourth installment, while at the same time leaving enough room for the other cast members to claim their place in the spotlight.

Credit should also go to writer and director John Hamburg, who co-wrote the first three ‘Focking Parents’ movie and knows this little comedic universe inside out.

One of many links to the original Meet The Parents (2000) is that Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is now roughly the same age as Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro) was when this by-the-book former CIA man was forced to accept the neurotic nurse (who could have been a doctor but who chose the more caring occupation) into his family.

And now it’s Greg who has to face many of the same issues that plagued Jack and his wife Dina (Blythe Danner) in the past.

The overbearing, overcaring Greg is still together with his own wife Pam (Teri Polo), their daughter Samantha (Beanie Feldstein) is happy with boyfriend Eduardo (Eduardo Franco), and now he’s looking forward to meeting the woman who has apparently captured the heart of his son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) during a special weekend at the Byrne’s house, celebrating the 80th birthday of Jack.

Suffice to say nothing will go quite as planned, even though by the end everyone will have found a way to live happily after for a while again.

Ariana Grande is basically there from the beginning, as Olivia Jones, a former hostage negotiator for the FBI who is now an executive coach who works at C-suite level and also happens to be an excellent vegan chef.

‘A real powerhouse,’ is how Jack describes her to Greg, who was hoping to gently guide Olivia into the family, but now fears that this superwoman has effectively taken his lovable but also slightly insecure and indecisive son hostage and is now manipulating him into an early marriage.

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It only reinforces Greg’s efforts to suss out Olivia and the film is often at its best in the many scenes that Stiller and Grande share together.

I know Ariana already received an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the first Wicked (2025) - which I never saw - and I’m only happy to confirm that she quite effortlessly holds her own with living legend De Niro as well.

Compared to the previous movies Jack has absolutely mellowed out. He obsessively watches his health, doesn’t eat any meat anymore and almost immediately welcomes Olivia into his Circle of Trust, a position that the hippie-like Eduardo can only dream of, after spending over a year in the family.

In the second half of the movie the focus shifts somewhat to include a number of scenes with Owen Wilson, whose Kevin Rawley character has become like a mentor to Henry in his own efforts to create some distance between him and his overprotective father.

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And unfortunately, the last part of the picture becomes a bit too formulaic for my taste, including (but not limited to) a dash to the airport that Jack and Greg undertake to stop Olivia from taking a plane home.

It’s not a dealbreaker though. Written by John Hamburg with Ilana Glazer and Austen Earl, Meet the Parents: Focker In-Law is still an amiable comedy, that doesn’t overstay its welcome and doesn’t forget to set up a fifth Fockers movie.

And at this point, spending more time with La Grande (and her family) seems like an excellent idea.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Meet The Parents: Focker In-Law is released later this week.