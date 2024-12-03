Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola, 2024) & Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller, 2022)
Megalopolis is the messy new movie by living legend Francis Ford Coppola. At its best it’s an interesting failure.
At worst its an unmitigated disaster. But first things first. At the ripe old age of 85 the director of masterpieces like Apocalypse Now, The Conversation and The Godfather I and II finally managed to complete a dream project that’s been in …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.