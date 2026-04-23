Antoine Fuqua’s Michael is a by-the-numbers musical biopic, that’s full of surface level entertainment, but ardently avoids any real insight into its chosen subject Michael Jackson.

Full disclosure: it wasn’t always going to be like that. The movie was originally going to deal with the child abuse allegations that first surfaced in 1993.

After shooting was completed, the Jackson estate belatedly discovered that there was a clause in a settlement with Jordan Chandler, one of the artists’ accusers, that forbade depiction or even mention of him in any movie.

After that, it was back to the drawing board, with an apparent 24-days of reshoots and a whole new storyline.

Michael, the movie, is now a simple ‘from rags to riches’ story, beginning with the birth of The Jackson 5 in the mid-sixties in Gary, Indiana and ending with Michael’s Bad-tour (1987-1989), still some years before those allegations abruptly changed everyone’s perspective on Jackson, whether you actually believed them or not.

This way, it’s easy enough to believe that Michael’s father Joseph Jackson (Colman Domingo) was the Author of all Michael’s Pain (writer John Logan, it must be noted, was also one of the writers of the James Bond movie Spectre).

Joseph recognized his children’s talent and saw a way out of poverty for his family.

He also gave Michael numerous lashings with his belt, undoubtedly traumatizing his youngest son beyond belief.

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In the end Michael would always be longing for a childhood that was taken away from him and replaced by not only hard work, but also by fame and fortune, on such a massive scale it would drive almost anybody crazy.

In a way it’s all there: Michael’s love for Peter Pan. His love for animals: his llama, his chimpanzee, his snake, his giraffe. His nightly visits to terminally ill children in the hospital.

It’s all there, but the movie avoids the hard work of doing the required psychological analysis to make the movie more than surface level entertainment.

Michael is presented as a lovable eccentric, trying to get away from his overbearing father and his well meaning but decidedly lesser talented brothers, while getting the most love from his mother Katherine (Nia Long), his sister LaToya (Jessica Sula), his loyal minder Bill Bray (KeiLyn Durrel Jones) and perhaps even his entertainment lawyer John Branca (Miles Teller), who is credited as one of the producers of the film, which shows you just how much of a hagiography this is.

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Side note: Janet Jackson chose not to be portrayed in the film, which the rest of the family respected.

Michael Myers is also there in an amusing cameo, as CBS boss Walter Yetnikoff, who strong arms MTV into playing Jackson’s videos on repeat.

In the meantime, of course, Michael made some amazing music. The movie peaks with a drawn out sequence that includes the making of the songs Beat It, Thriller (and it’s videos) and Billie Jean, culminating in an electrifying performance at the MTV Movie Awards.

Pretty soon after that Michael’s hair caught fire during the filming of a Pepsi commercial and he was rushed to hospital with third degree burns, which started off his addiction to the painkillers which would eventually overtake him.

The movie, though, ends on a high note, when it turns into a concert film, focusing first on The Victory Tour (1984) he did with his brothers and ending with a rousing rendition of Bad.

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So is Michael at the very least a watchable movie? Oh yes, if only for Jaafar Jackson’s performance as Michael. Of course, he is family, but still, Jaafar is amazing! (Juliano Valdi is also excellent as the young Michael).

The movie ends with the words ‘his story continues’, and for Jaafar alone I would watch it.

But this movie avoids so many issues that producer Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody), director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and writer John Logan (Gladiator) couldn’t really avoid in a sequel, that if I were them I would just take this movie’s success (and possible goodwill from adoring fans) and just move on to other projects.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Michael is out now.