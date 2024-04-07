Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman lock horns in Miller’s Girl, the highly promising debut feature from writer and director Jade Halley Bartlett.
It’s like this: Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega, Wednesday) is a precocious 18-year old from Tennessee, who has dreams of becoming a literary writer. Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) is her middle-aged literature teach…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.