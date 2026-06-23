Dear film friends,

The release of Minions & Monsters is upon us. In fact, in some countries it’s released as soon as tomorrow, way ahead of its US date of July 1. So let’s go with the review of the Movioso, as (almost) everyone’s favorite underlings like to say, at least in this movie.

Anyway, if you, or anyone else for that matter, had told me a couple of months ago that one of the more visually inventive and cinephile films of 2026 would star Illumination’s yellow, banana-obsessed henchmen, I most probably would have laughed. Like a Minion. Or a Monster.

But Minions & Monsters is not just a creative high for the franchise but also a remarkable celebration of cinematic history.

Leaving their supreme leader Gru behind, at least for now, the film takes us back to Hollywood in the 1920s, where the Minions, after a visually splendid train sequence, accidentally crash into the movie set of German movie director Max (voiced by Christoph Waltz).

Looking for a new, powerful leader to serve, their natural sense of slapstick comedy wins over the twin studio bosses (both voiced by Jeff Bridges), quickly turning them into silent movie stars.

With popular Minions like Kevin, Stuart and Bob reduced to bit parts, we actually follow a new core quartet: the artistically talented James, his mischievous best friend Henry, the supportive, fearless Ed and the bossy Dick, who is actually a bit of a dork.

However, when the film industry suddenly shifts from silent films to talkies, the Minions find themselves in deep trouble.

Instead of saying something thoughtful and heartfelt we hear their (to my ears: beautiful) gibberish like ‘piñata lasagna carbonara.’

No matter how tasty that sounds they are promptly fired by the studio, both from their career and their luxurious mansion.

Desperate for a comeback, James decides to direct, write, and shoot his own monster movie, with help from Henry and Ed, while the other Minions, led by Dick, temporarily go their own way.

To save money on special effects, they get hold of a magical book of spells with which they accidentally unleash actual cosmic, frightening monsters upon Los Angeles.

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For the first hour, or so, the film functions as a irrepressible homage to the pioneers of physical comedy. The humor relies heavily on the language of silent cinema, channeling the energy of Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

There is also a tribute to Harold Lloyd’s famous clock-hanging stunt from Safety Last (1923), while some factory-floor antics seem inspired by Chaplin’s Modern Times (1936).

The film also has a self-aware narrative structure that reminded me of Singin’ In The Rain (1952).

The film’s aesthetic combines a vintage Old Hollywood look with the more straightforward yellow of the Minions, who at times flood the screen en masse, making for an almost surrealistic experience.

As per usual director Pierre Coffin (who co-wrote the script with Brian Lynch) voiced all the Minions, and while his Euro-Esperanto may never become an official language, it does become a little easier to understand as the franchise soldiers on.

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Apart from an admittedly funny cameo by Star Wars creator George Lucas, there are also some proper new characters introduced in this movie.

There is Jesse Eisenberg as Dort, who either is an anxious, robot from outer space or just your standard Hollywood lunatic who can’t separate fiction from reality.

Eisenberg brings his trademark neurotic energy to Dort, who serves as an homage to early 1920s science-fiction and the era’s infatuation with space invaders.

Equally weird is Goomi (voice of Trey Parker), a small green creature who is a clear, kid-friendly parody of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu.

Goomi offers to help the Minions with their film, but he may (or may not) have an agenda of his own.

If I have a nit to pick, it’s that the final act falls back onto familiar terrain, as the movie turns away from being a clever Hollywood satire into a more standard, high-octane animated action blockbuster, in which the Minions have to save the world (or at least LA).

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However, the journey there is basically the destination and this time round that’s more than good enough.

With a tight 90-minute runtime and a fine orchestral score by John Powell, Minions & Monsters succeeds as a family film that offers both a nostalgic feast for cinephiles while keeping kids genuinely entertained.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: Minions & Monsters is released in most territories either this week or the next.