Mission: Cross (or: Keuroseu) is a great fun action thriller from South Korea that plays like a cross between True Lies and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

No prizes for originality, I guess, but who cares when the net result is a rollicking good time?

Three is once again the magic number. There is Kang Moo (Hwang Jung-min) who used to be a special agent, but is a no…