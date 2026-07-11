Sandra Hüller is magnificent in Anatomy of a Fall, which in 2023 won the Golden Palm in Cannes and subsequently went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

This psychological drama by Justine Triet and her husband Arthur Harari, that doubles as a legal thriller, could just as easily have been called Scenes from a Marriage, if Ingmar Bergman hadn’t gotten there first (it’s actually one of Triet’s favorite movies).

And also, I guess, if Anatomy of a Fall wasn’t about the suspicious death of Hüller’s husband in the film.

Sandra Hüller was already a well respected German actress when she won a Silver Bear Award for her starring role in the drama Requiem (2006), but it wasn’t until ten years later that she suddenly became a household name, thanks to her leading role in Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann (2016), which swept the European Film Awards and scored an Oscar nomination for Best International Film.

Since then she’s become one of Europe’s most visible actresses, playing supporting roles in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023) and more recently the uber successful science fiction drama Project Hail Mary (2026), which introduced her to her biggest mainstream audience yet.

And then of course there is Anatomy of a Fall, which (amongst many other things) garnered Hüller her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category.

In Anatomie d’une chute Hüller plays Sandra, a writer who is accused of killing her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis), as he fell to his death from the attic window of their isolated chalet near Grenoble in the Alps.

So was he pushed, did he commit suicide or was it all just a tragic accident?

There is some evidence that suggests that Samuel received a nasty blow to the head before his body hit the ground - he could have hit his head on the shed during his fall, though - but most of the other evidence (like a recording of the couple arguing) is pretty circumstantial.

So Sandra is basically put on trial by the prosecution not just for what she might have done, but for who she is: a successful, bi-sexual woman, who did as she pleased, both inside and outside of her marriage, and didn’t care much what other people thought of it. (Behavior often admired in a man, I might add, but when a woman does it, not so much.)

Nevertheless, it’s pretty clear it put a strain on her relationship with Samuel, which was pretty messy to begin with. (Most relationships are, I guess, which immediately lends the movie a kind of universal appeal.)

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Samuel was a lecturer, who gave up his academic career to focus on his own writing, but couldn’t finish the novel he started. He possibly tried to commit suicide, after going off the anti depressants which he took after their son Daniel had an accident which left the boy half blind.

Samuel was supposed to pick him up after school, but at the last moment he called the babysitter, who was also late, and then when Daniel crossed the road by himself he was hit by a motor cycle.

There’s no doubt that Sandra put at least some of the blame on him, but was it enough for Samuel to want to kill himself? Life, I can’t help repeating, can get very messy, but according to Sandra there were still many moments of joy and happiness.

Still, due to his handicap, Daniel becomes a crucial though unreliable witness in his mother’s court case, as he was the one who discovered his father’s dead body, after coming home from a walk with the dog.

Which in turn leads to a heartbreaking final sequence in court.

Before that Hüller dominates every scene that she is in. On the surface she remains calm and collected, but beneath it she is overflowing with emotion.

Sandra gets the most help from Vincent (Swann Arlaud), an old friend who’s also a lawyer and who probably still has a crush on her from way back when.

Their casting makes for a nice contrast: the inscrutable Hüller exudes a lot of male energy, while Arlaud, with his soft features, makes for a much more feminine presence.

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In court, Vincent has his work cut out for him, as the loving but rocky marriage of Sandra and Samuel is torn apart by a dominant prosecutor (a powerful Antoine Reinaerts), who’d like nothing better than a swift conviction that would put Sandra away for a long time.

Justine Triet presents the court in quite a lively way, more like a theater than as a real place, while her visual approach has its roots set firmly in a social realist fashion which avoids it from becoming too overtly stylized.

The marriage drama, it must be said, feels incredibly lived in, almost as if Triet and Harari were drawing on their own experiences, a claim they have subsequently denied. (Fortunately neither of the spouses was hurt during the writing of the screenplay).

The movie is about so many things worth discussing. About people who are so right for each other, yet over time so wrong. About the judicial system that invades the personal space of individuals in search of a truth that may always remain elusive.

And it’s also, and very much so, about writing. Sandra is a naturally gifted writer, ideas pouring out of her, and she just has to catch them, someone who can always write, even if she’s tired, exhausted even, or busy doing other stuff, cause the thoughts and ideas just keep on coming.

Samuel, on the other hand, is a forced writer, someone who desperately wants to write, to be a writer, to be able to say that he’s written a book. He needs more peace and quiet than he will ever get, and perhaps if he got it, he would blame his solitude for not being able to write.

Most of us who want to write, are somewhere in between these two extremes, I know I am, it’s wonderful when the words flow freely, but not so much you’re stuck in front of the blank page with nothing to say.

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The movie is also about language. Sandra is German, Samuel is French, so together they converse in English, which is perhaps why their communication is a struggle, as if they can’t always find the words to express themselves completely. Of course, they could have learned each other’s languages, but who has the time, right? Also, they are both very intelligent but also competitive, one not wanting to be outdone by the other.

And it’s also about location. The couple used to live in London, but they moved to Grenoble, which is not just French, but also Samuel’s hometown, which to Sandra feels like a huge compromise, which has possibly made her less flexible in other aspects of their relationship.

Samuel felt his marriage had become a trap, and seen like that the movie is the Anatomy of a Trap.

If a marriage can be a contest, then Sandra already was the clear winner and she was probably too competitive to let the little things lie.

Maybe Sandra killed Samuel with words and he was already dead before he ever hit the ground.

Justine Triet started her directorial career with movies like the comedy drama In Bed With Victoria (2013) and the comedy drama Sybil (2016), that put her on the map as a talented filmmaker, without quite preparing anyone for the emotional rollercoaster that is Anatomy of a Fall.

Incredibly powerful from beginning to end, Anatomy of a Fall only adds more emotional layers as it goes along, it evolves into a fascinating portrait of a dysfunctional family, a loving mother-son relationship and, above all, an continually intriguing and complicated woman.

I give it five stars!

Note 1: Anatomy of a Fall is available to stream on various platforms like HBO Max, MUBI and Sooner, while the movie is also available on Google Play Films, and I’m sure other platforms, depending on where you live.

Note 2: Justine Triet is currently shooting a new psychological thriller, Fonda, starring Andrew Scott, Mia Goth, Benedict Wong and Odessa A’zion, for a possible 2017 release, so I guess that’s something to look forward to.