Emily is an intense and immersive film about the life of Emily Brontë, who became world famous for her only novel Wuthering Heights.
However, you can’t really call Emily a biopic in the traditional sense of the word. Apart from the most basic facts, there is simply too little known about her life.
A Celebration of Cinema is a reader-supported publicati…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.