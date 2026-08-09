Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

When Robert Altman decided to make a classic British murder mystery, yes, some may have expected him to turn the genre on its head. But the way he did it remains quite a stunning achievement.

Created by Altman, actor slash producer Bob Balaban, and writer Julian Fellowes, Gosford Park stands as a high point in all of their careers.

Instead of giving us a typical detective story, the film uses a weekend gathering at a Brit country estate to look closely at social class and double standards.

The movie earned seven Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Screenplay for Fellowes, and ultimately spawning Downton Abbey.

Set in November 1932, the story begins on a rainy morning. An unusual group of rich aristocrats and their personal servants head to a large mansion for a hunting weekend hosted by Sir William McCordle (Michael Gambon) and his wife Lady Sylvia (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Upstairs, the wealthy guests chat politely, trade subtle barbs and worry about (a lack of) monies.

Downstairs, the staff follows strict rules of their own. Led by butler Jennings (Alan Bates) and housekeeper Mrs. Wilson (Helen Mirren), they keep the estate running smoothly while following rigid etiquette.

Slowly but surely the tension builds until murder rocks the house - and we suspect foul play!

It’s not Daniel Craig who turns up, though, but a hapless local police inspector (Stephen Fry) who arrives to solve the case. But while the wealthy owners are completely blind to what happens in their own home, the quiet servants downstairs already know all the dirty secrets.

Most murder mysteries follow a basic formula: a crime happens, a smart detective finds clues and the order in the universe is more or less restored. Gosford Park kicks that formula out the door.

The crime isn’t even the main focus. The murder doesn’t happen until over an hour into the movie. Altman cares much, much more about characters, mood and social behavior.

Also, Inspector Thompson is completely useless, spending his time trying to impress the rich guests instead of looking for real evidence.

The true detectives are the maids, valets and cooks. Because the upper crust treats servants like they are invisible, people talk openly around them. It makes it easier for them to solve the crime.

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The movie brings together an incredible line-up of famous Brit actors. Maggie Smith is marvelous as the sharp-tongued Countess of Trentham, delivering funny insults with perfect timing. Her character was a direct blueprint for Lady Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey.

Helen Mirren, for her part, gives a memorable performance as housekeeper Mrs. Wilson, which earned her an Oscar nomination alongside Smith. Trainspotting-breakout and Scotland’s sweetheart Kelly Macdonald plays Mary, a young maid who acts as the eyes and ears of the audience as she learns the house’s secrets.

Clive Owen plays Robert Parks, a quiet valet with a dark past, while Ryan Phillippe and Bob Balaban play American visitors who struggle to understand the complex rules of British high society. And then I haven’t even mentioned Charles Dance or Emily Watson.

In his mid-seventies director Robert Altman used the same clever techniques he created for his 1970s classics like M*A*S*H* and Nashville.

He put hidden microphones on every actor so conversations could overlap naturally. Background chatter and main speeches blend together, making you feel like you are actually in the room overhearing real conversations. (It does take a bit of getting used to the first time I watched this, Gosford Park like Vertigo is one of those movies that does get better with each viewing, as there simply is so much to unpack).

Altman and cinematographer Andrew Dunn also used two cameras that never stopped moving. They zoom past doors and catch small glances or private actions in the background while main characters talk.

The film highlights how helpless the rich are: they cannot dress, bathe or even pour themselves a cup of tea without crying out (well, almost) for help. At the same time, it shows the skill and hard work of the staff.

Altman does not make the servants look perfect either: their world downstairs has its own harsh rules and snobbery. Being working class in this movie is not for the faint of heart, I tell ya!

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Gosford Park is great all the way through, but to my mind the nighttime sequences act as the film’s narrative heartbeat. They strip away the performative behavior of the upper class and lay bare the hidden motives that drive the mystery.



Late at night, Lady Trentham demands that her maid Mary stay up in the dim light to wash and iron a silk shirt so she can wear it the following day.



When morning comes, Lady Trentham casually changes her mind and decides not to wear the shirt at all, rendering Mary’s overnight delivery completely pointless.

This brief interaction highlight’s the casual cruelty of the aristocracy. To Lady Trentham, Mary’s time off is completely unimportant. Imagine servants having a life of their own. The horror!

The movie even stars with Mary getting soaking wet in the pouring rain while Lady Trentham hesitantly talks to the famous Ivor Novello (Jeremy Northam), while they are both in the warmth of their car.

But by keeping Mary awake in the middle of the night, Altman places her in the corridors during the house’s most vulnerable hours. As she moves through the dark halls carrying out her pointless errand, she observes the quiet movements and whispering voices of other guests and servants, turning her into an unintended eyewitness.



In another late-night sequence, Henry Denton (Ryan Phillippe), supposedly a valet, delivers a warm glass of milk to Lady Sylvia, who claims she cannot sleep. The scene quickly shifts into a secret encounter.



Henry uses this late-night access under the guise of servant duty to cross physical and social boundaries. The scene shows that he isn’t a respectful servant, but an opportunistic a-hole who uses seduction in his wish to become part of high society.

Lady Sylvia’s willingness to fool around (and perhaps find out) with a servant late at night underscores the emptiness and boredom of her marriage to Sir William.

During the day, the boundaries between Upstairs and Downstairs are enforced through uniforms and good manners.

But the night scenes demonstrate that the murder isn’t an isolated event, but rather the boiling point of dozens of secrets playing out in the dark.

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The legacy of Gosford Park is huge. Years after winning his Oscar, Julian Fellowes was asked to turn the film’s concept into a TV show. He softened the darker tone of the movie to create Downton Abbey. Several actors - including Maggie Smith, Richard E. Grant and Jeremy Swift - appeared in both projects.

Downton Abbey turned out to be enjoyable fun, I won’t hear a word against it, but Gosford Park is the stuff of legends: a brilliant movie that gets better every time you watch it.

I give it 5 stars!

Note: Gosford Park is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video.