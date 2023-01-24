I Am Love (2009) is one of Luca Guadagnino’s finest films. It boasts an unforgettable starring role by Tilda Swinton as Russian born Emma, who begins to find life within a wealthy Italian family increasingly oppressive.

I had seen Io Sono L’Amore, as it is called in Italian, once before in the cinema, and then on TV a few times. However, I couldn't pass…