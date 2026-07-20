Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

With the new Robert Eggers movie Werwulf set for a Christmas release, I thought it might be fun to look back at his previous movie Nosferatu, and explain why I love it so much.

Viewed through a modern lens, Nosferatu is a terrifying portrait of an innocent young woman stalked by a demonic, ancient predator who has haunted her dreams since childhood.

At the same time, it is an unapologetic, full-throttle Gothic horror film, set in 1838 and brimming with surrealism, rich historical detail, and unsettlingly authentic dialogue.

Basing his fourth feature on both F.W. Murnau’s 1922 masterpiece and Bram Stoker’s original novel - with a clear stylistic nod to Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula - Eggers crafts a vision that is entirely his own.

Lily-Rose Depp is phenomenal as Ellen Hutter, utilizing incredible physical acting to contort her face and body into expressions of pure, visceral terror.

Nicholas Hoult is characteristically dependable as her husband, Thomas, a real estate clerk dispatched by his unhinged boss, Mr. Knock (Simon McBurney), to Transylvania.

His mission? To sell the mysterious Count Orlok (a heavily unrecognizable and deeply unsettling Bill Skarsgård) a timeshare apartment in the Caribbean, or failing that, a ruined estate in Wisburg, Germany, though (jokes aside) Orlok’s interests feel far more sinister than simple property ownership.

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The supporting cast is just as strong: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin provide a warm, grounding presence as Ellen’s friends.

Ralph Ineson brings gravity as the local physician, and Willem Dafoe commands the second half of the film as a Van Helsing-inspired vampire hunter who knows exactly how this nightmare will unfold.

The burning question remains: will Ellen and her Count live unhappily ever after, or will a ray of light pierce through the encroaching doom?



Visually, Eggers and his Oscar-nominated cinematographer Jarin Blaschke deliver a masterclass.

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The composition is dark and deceptively simple, yet the camera gets so suffocatingly close to the characters that it crawls right under your skin.

Nosferatu doesn’t just scare you, it haunts you. Frighteningly good.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Nosferatu is available to stream on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play Films.