In Pacifiction, surely one of slowest political thrillers ever made, acclaimed Spanish director Albert Serra calmly but assuredly lets the sun go down on the French High Commissioner of Tahiti.

That government official, De Roller, is played by French top actor Benoît Magimel (Le Pot-au-Feu), who comfortably anchors this languid 165 minutes movie (also known as Tourment sur les îles) with his movie star presence.

De Roller (sunglasses, full head of hair, and invariably dressed in a white flannel suit), is the kind of high ranking official who has started to believe that the world all turns around him.

He looks down both on the French government he is supposed to represent, and the local population, even though he will go to great lengths to ingratiate himself to them as a mister know it all who knows everything there is to know about the local culture.

Magimel was in his late forties when he shot this film for Serra’s (who co-wrote the script with Baptiste Pinteaux), so it’s safe to assume that De Roller is around that age too.

A man at the height of his power, even if he seems aware that there are plenty of people on the tropical island who would like a piece of that power too.

One of them being Matahi (Matahi Pambrun), a local activist and organizer who feels that in a post-colonial world the presence of France is still felt much too deeply.

On the other there is Shannah (Pahoa Mahagafanau), the choreographer of a dance troupe that performs in the sexual diverse bar, run by Morton (Sergi Lopez), that De Roller likes to visit.

Shannah is not only his biggest fan, she is also the person who makes him feel most relaxed, even though we’re kept guessing how deep and meaningful their relationship really is.

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Still, De Roller, and his assistants, have more urgent problems to attend to, since the arrival of a French submarine, led by L’amiral (Marc Susini), on the island has stirred rumors that France may be about to resume the secret nuclear tests that did some serious damage to the island in the second half of the last century.

There is something very current about the admiral’s belief that a country’s government should first and foremost be tough on its own people, whether they be French or Polynesian, and it’s easy to see parallels with all kinds of authoritarian regimes, from Russia and China to a current ‘democracy in danger’ like the United States.

Suffice to say the presence of these superpowers is felt on the island, at least De Roller is sure about that, even if only the US is physically represented by a shady character known as Mr. Mike (Mike Landscape).

There is also a Portugese official, who is suspected of spying, which gives De Roller the chance to show off his more ruthless side, even if the man is eventually allowed to leave the island in one piece. The movie may go to dark and paranoid places, but it’s not violent, which in this genre may count as some feat in itself.

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In a way De Roller represents an older world on its way out. He is an old fashioned wheeler and dealer, who believes in ‘laisser faire’, as long as everyone around him accepts him as a kind of sun king, keeping tabs on everything that happens on the island and capable of shaping his little corner of the world to his particular world views.

But the writing is on the wall, and his ‘dénouement’ into the heart of darkness is absolutely fascinating to watch.

That’s not to say that Pacifiction (a combination of Pacific and Fiction) is always an easy watch.

At times the narrative feels almost non-existent, as De Roller floats through large parts of the movie in an almost dream like state, countered with long and sometimes too long (but purposefully so) conversations with various of the island’s indigenous notables.

Albert Serra, famous in arthouse circles for acclaimed movies like Liberté (2019), used various tiny cameras, often simultaneously, to shoot hundreds of hours of footage, and then slowly edited them down to the movie’s finished version.

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Except for one spectacular sequence in open water, which could have been straight out of Point Break, Pacifiction never really picks up much pace and its meandering tone may be a distraction even to the most ardent of arthouse lovers.

But stick with Serra and your faith, like mine, will ultimately be rewarded, as the movie is filled with gorgeous looking images that nestle themselves in the mind and are likely to stick there for, most likely, forever.

Pacifiction is slow cinema at its finest.

I give it a 9 out of 10!

Note: Pacifiction had its world premiere in the Golden Palm competition of Cannes 2022. It then played the international festival and arthouse circuit. It is available to stream on MUBI, and in The Netherlands on Pathé Thuis and Film1.