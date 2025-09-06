See How They Run may simply be too pleasant to qualify for classic movie status, but if you’re looking for a crowd pleasing knives out variation available on streaming, this Saoirse Ronan starrer gets the job done nicely.

The movie is a comic murder mystery set in the London theater scene in the early 1950s. The murder in question takes place after a performance of The Mouse Trap, one of Agatha Christie's famous works

The victim is a Hollywood director (Adrien Brody), who has been hired to direct the film. The man has become an obnoxious ass in such a short time that everyone else involved, from the producer through the screenwriter to the actors, could have a motive for murder.

The case is investigated by tired-looking homicide detective Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), who has a tendency to jump to conclusions, with unintended comedic consequences.

Director Tom George and screenwriter Mark Chappell have managed to concoct a nice little caper, which manages to entertain from start to finish.

See How They Run is full of references to the film and theater world of the 1950s. For example, The Mouse Trap's male lead is Richard 'Dickie' Attenborough (here played by Harris Dickinson), while producer John Woolf (Reece Shearsmith) is also the man who produced the famous film The African Queen (starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn).

And there are more references that make the film fun for cinephiles. For example, a piece of news that is circulating among the cast of The Mouse Trap is that Grace Kelly has just been cast in Dial M For Murder, which means that she is no longer in the picture for the film adaptation of The Mouse Trap, much to the relief of the female lead of the theater production.

The film also makes some attempts at meta-commentary. For example, screenwriter Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Ayewolo) advises against using flashbacks, while the film itself contains the necessary flashbacks.

A more serious question is raised towards the end: to what extent do creatives have the right to appropriate the suffering of others to entertain their audience (and achieve success)? But as Agatha Christie (a small but fine role by Shirley Henderson) points out: a writer has to write, otherwise he or she is no longer a writer.

Visually, the film is very easy on the eye. See How They Run isn't a big production, and when it was released in theaters, it firmly stayed under the radar. But it’s well worth catching up with.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: See How They Run is available through various streaming platforms, like Disney+, Google Play Films, Apple TV, Rakuten TV & Amazon Prime Video.