Modern Classic: Speak No Evil (Christian Tafdrup, 2022)
With an American remake slated for September, I watched the original Speak No Evil by Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup. This psychological horror movie will make you feel genuinely uncomfortable.
It starts out with a situation that’s easy to identify with: while on holiday in Tuscany and sitting by the pool you are approached by another holidaymaker, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.