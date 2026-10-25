Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I’ve always enjoyed a good François Ozon movie, ever since his debut feature, the black comedy Sitcom (1998). Over the years he has become one of Europe’s most prolific filmmakers, averaging around one feature a year.

In my humble opinion Ozon has yet to make his ultimate masterpiece, but I do genuinely believe Swimming Pool comes awfully close, which is why I’ve decided to highlight it for this edition. As a bonus I’ve added two reviews I published earlier (from the Archive for Paid Subscribers), so I hope you enjoy!

Now, on with the show…

The English language Swimming Pool, starring Charlotte Rampling and Ludivine Sagnier, is an exceptionally fine psychological thriller that doubles as an exploration of the creative process.

Co-written by Ozon with Emmanuèle Bernheim and Sionann O’Neill, the movie follows Sarah Morton (Rampling), a British mystery writer who suffers from writer’s block. Sarah doesn’t just need to rejuvenate her spirit but she also has to find inspiration for her next book.

So when her publisher (Charles Dance) offers her the use of his villa in the sunny south of France, Sarah jumps at the chance. This secluded spot in the countryside would seem to be the perfect place to get rid of her creative burnout.

But the quiet solitude is shattered by the sudden arrival of the publisher’s free-spirited daughter Julie (Sagnier).

What follows is an intriguing lifestyle clash between two generations that couldn’t seem to be more different. Sarah is disciplined and private. Julie is an unrivaled agent of chaos. Ozon effectively uses the villa’s swimming pool as a metaphor for the shifting allegiances between the two women.

As Sarah watches Julie’s disruptive behavior, she at first feels resentment. But this eventually changes into full-on fascination. In true Hitchcock style, the voyeuristic Sarah begins to use Julie and her exploits as a muse for her new book. Pretty soon the line between real life and fiction gets pretty blurry.

I guess some of you will notice the thematic nods to the classic movie La Piscine (1969), starring Alain Delon and Romy Schneider and directed by Jacques Deray. Both films use a French villa with a backyard pool as a pressure cooker for rising tension. But Ozon’s film was never meant to be a remake. In fact, it’s very much its own beast.

Deray focused on a tangled web of romantic jealousy. Ozon shifts the perspective. He spins a meta mystery centered on aging and female identity. Then he mixes it all up with the sometimes parasitic nature of literary creation.



Charlotte Rampling is at her brilliant best here, just like she was in Ozon’s earlier feature Sous Le Sable (2000). In that also rather excellent movie she played a woman who slowly loses her mind after losing the man she’s in love with while spending a day at the beach.

In Swimming Pool the actress conveys volumes with a cool stare or a subtle softening of her posture. Sagnier, who’s all sparks here, provides the perfect counterweight: vibrant and unpredictable.

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In essence Swimming Pool is a puzzle box about authorship. It challenges us to figure out where reality ends and Sarah’s restless imagination begins. This in turn culminates in a final twist that forces you to re-evaluate everything you just watched.



For my money, Swimming Pool is a masterclass in stylish tension. It’s also a beautifully acted mystery that values subtle intrigue over cheap plot twists.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Swimming Pool is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video. In some territories it is also available on Netflix.

When Fall is Coming is a cosy crime movie by François Ozon that doubles as an existential drama. It picked up a couple of prizes, including best screenplay, when it had its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

Co-written by Ozon and Philippe Piazzo,

Quand vient l’automne tells a deceptively simple story, which is one of the reasons it’s so damn good.

It is a subtle detective story, understated even, until it hits you in the face that it’s also an existential drama in the vein of the great French writer Simenon.

It’s about a couple of charming old women, who may not be as innocent as they may appear to be. And it’s about some members of a younger generation, who are in their own way struggling with the complexities of life.

Michelle (Hélène Vincent) is living a quiet life in a small village in Burgundy. By day she is out picking mushrooms with her best friend Marie Claude (Josiane Balasko). At night she prepares a solitary meal, but she is not unhappy as she is looking forward to a holiday visit from her daughter Valerie (Ludivine Sagnier) and especially her grandson Lucas (Garlan Erlos).

However, the visit doesn’t really go as planned and Valerie leaves after a medical emergency, taking her son with her and basically telling her mother not to contact them again.

The second storyline concerns Marie Claude’s son Vincent (Pierre Lottin, who won for best supporting actor in San Sebastián). Vincent is in jail when the movie starts, but he is released soon after. Michelle dotes on him as the son she doesn’t have and puts him to work in her garden, because she likes having him near, and maybe also as a way to keep him out of trouble.

Vincent notes that Michelle is depressed about not being able to see her grandson so he takes it upon himself to go to Paris, visit Valerie and sort things out.

I’ll let you find out the rest of the story for yourself, as this really is a must see movie. Suffice to say things first take a turn for the worst, before playing out in an almost carefree fashion, which seems to fit in with Ozon’s world view in which naughty but nice characters can often get away with… well, almost everything.

Even though it’s tonally completely different from his previous movie, the comedy Mon Crime, it shares the initial premise of ‘two women against the world’. Eventually, though, When Fall is Coming, spins off in another direction, involving another semi-regular Ozon-theme: that feeling guilty is an unnecessary hindrance to being happy.

Ozon hardly ever judges his characters and often allows them to live immoral lives. So don’t be surprised if some (potential) crimes remain unresolved, and not all guilty parties get the punishment may (or may not) deserve.

If that sounds oblique, well, that’s fine. It’s possible that the major incidents that happen during the movie are a) unintentional or b) intentional or c) a mixture of both.

Minor spoiler: the movie starts out with two unhappy families, goes through some changes in the line-up and more or less ends as one unified whole.

(I may be giving away too much, but you have to see it play out to really understand what I’m hinting at.)

Ozon directs it all with the quiet assurance of an experienced filmmaker, who draws superb performances from his actors, quite a few of whom he has worked with before.

Ozon reunites with Ludivine Sagnier for the first time since Swimming Pool (2003), while Vincent and Balasko played supporting roles in By The Grace of God (2018) and Malik Zidi (who appears as Valerie’s estranged husband) played together with Sagnier in Gouttes d’eau sur pierres brûlantes (2000).

Visually, When Fall is Coming appears to lack the exuberant flourishes that sometimes dominate Ozon’s more extravagant works, but here it may have overshadowed the layerings of the story and gradually the subtle placing of the camera begins to work in its advantage.

So what starts off as a potentially harmless piece of 60+ cinema, turns out to be a vital addition to Ozon’s justly celebrated oeuvre.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: When Fall is Coming is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video.

Mon Crime is a lighthearted comedy crime drama by versatile French filmmaker François Ozon.

François Ozon has long been one of my favorite European filmmakers. I can’t claim to have seen everything he has done, but at the moment my top-3 would probably consist of the mysterious drama Under The Sand (starring Charlotte Rampling), the sexy thriller Swimming Pool (a remake of La Piscine) and the romantic post-wartime drama Frantz (filmed in black-and-white). Tomorrow I could replace them with the moody thriller-drama In The House, the musical comedy 8 Femmes or the Hitchcockian thriller Double Lover.

I may be wrong, but I think that Ozon has reached the point that he can basically make any movie he wants, based on his name alone, and as long they don’t require Marvel-sized budgets.

I don’t have all the numbers, but I’m guessing that with a budget close to 14 million euros Mon Crime is probably Ozon’s most expensive movie to date.

It’s based on a play from 1934 by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil, which already spawned the American movies True Confession (1937) and its remake Cross My Heart (1946), and was adapted by Ozon for this day and age.

Mon Crime (‘The Crime is Mine’ or ‘My Crime’) tells the story of Madeleine Verdier, played by Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Madeleine is a penniless actress, who has a what we now call #metoo experience with a famous producer, but is later accused of his murder.

Fortunately, her roommate Pauline (Rebecca Marder) happens to be a lawyer. But instead of maintaining her innocence, Madeleine pleads guilty and gives Pauline the chance to get her off on a claim of necessary self-defense.

Both Madeleine and Pauline become more famous than they could have ever imagined, well, until something happens that casts doubt on everything that has gone on before.

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The acting is terrific throughout, the main focus being on Tereszkiewicz’ doe-eyed but fierce Madeleine, while Marder’s Pauline is used a little more sparingly but immediately commands attention whenever she’s on screen.

The cast also includes a juicy supporting role by Isabelle Huppert as an older actress, who refuses to be forgotten, and an endearing one by Édouard Sulpice as Madeleine’s hapless boyfriend.

All the while Ozon asks pertinent questions about the position of women in society which were not only true one hundred years ago but still hold value today.

The movie is also about the machinations of fame and the way that celebrities and the media use each other to serve their own purpose.

Cinematography, art direction, costumes are all off the highest order, so the money is definitely on the screen.

While watching the movie I was reminded of earlier Ozon romps like Eight Women (2002) and Potiche (2010) and put together they make for a very fine trilogy.

If you’ve seen either of those two movies you should definitely see Mon Crime. If you haven’t, you should still see it.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: Mon Crime is available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video.