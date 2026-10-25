A Celebration of Cinema

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Fields's avatar
Jim Fields
2d

Over the last year, I've seen two Ozon movies I like a lot: "Summer of '85" and his adaptation of "The Stranger." I've been wanting to see more of his earlier films, but I wasn't sure where to start. Now, I do - thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Oene Kummer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Oene Kummer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture