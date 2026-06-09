Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason, The Banshees of Inisherin is a tragic comedy of haunting proportions about the fickleness of friendship and the fear of isolation and oblivion at the heart of human nature.

Some friendships last a lifetime. Others, not so much. Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleason) seem to be halfway there, but then the latter quite suddenly pulls the plug.

‘I just don’t like you anymore,’ Colm answers truthfully when Padraic presses him for an answer.

And if Padraic would have been able to accept the outcome, and move on, well, that would have been that.

Set on a fictional island off the Irish west coast, The Banshees of Inisherin - I guess ‘the wailing female spirits of the island of Ireland’ was a bit too on the nose - takes place in 1923, in the shadow of the war between the Protestants and Catholics on the mainland.

On Inisherin people hear the sound of guns on the mainland but otherwise they mostly seem to go on about their daily lives.

Padraic is a dairy farmer, who loves both his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) and his small donkey Jenny very much, while he has been best friends with Colm since as long as he can remember.

Every day at two o’clock they go to the pub together, where the straightforward Padraic tries to entertain Colm with (boring) stories about what he found in Jenny’s shite this time round. But they also drink a lot of beer, so who cares?

Colm, however, is a more complicated character. He is an amateur fiddler and composer, who worries that he only has a limited amount of time left to live and he would like to compose some lasting piece of music that will lend him a kind of immortality.

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There is some evidence throughout the movie that Colm is suffering from a rather severe bout of depression. He quite literally wants to cut himself off from the mundane Padraic, but in doing so he risks to lose the thing he loves doing most: making music.

Colm threatens to cut off his fingers one by one if Padraic won’t stop bothering him. This could be a reference to the famous painter Vincent van Gogh, who cut off part of his left ear after a heated argument with fellow artist Paul Gauguin. Van Gogh was, of course, also suffering from severe depression.

Padraic, for his sins, suffers from fear of abandonment and can’t stop bothering Colm, with predictably awful results, which plunges Padraic into his own form of depression.

To say that Irish-English playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh (who also made In Bruges, which also starred Farrell and Gleason) enjoys torturing his characters is putting it mildly, even if there is, as per usual, a lot of dark humor to enliven proceedings and make the medicine go down smoother.

And although, The Banshees of Inisherin is basically set up as a two-hander between Farrell and Gleeson, it’s the supporting characters that lend extra gravitas to the movie.

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Most tragic, perhaps, is Barry Keoghan as Dominic, the island idiot who is abused by his policeman father, Peadar (Gary Kirby), who likes to smack people about, especially the ones who try to stand up for his unloved son.

Then there is Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who not only plays a pivotal role, but also brings a much needed female perspective in between all the (toxic) masculinity. She dreams of leaving the island and trading it in for a life of more diversity in a city on the mainland.

At its heart I think The Banshees is about the human inability to deal with our sense of isolation in the face of the universe’s vastness, but I might be over stretching it a little.

The movie is also, quite obviously, a metaphor for civil war and the way that people, who have lived together for generations, can suddenly turn on each other and almost unexplainably sink into an almost everlasting hate.

Beautifully shot in splendid wide screen, the movie takes in a lot of natural beauty, as an imposing but ultimately non-judgemental background to the folly of human nature.

The Banshees from the title are represented by another supporting character, Mrs. McCormick (Sheila Flitton), whose sudden appearances become more threatening as the movie progresses, until she becomes an unmissable part of the movie’s final haunting image.

The Banshees of Inisherin is a modern masterpiece.

I give it five stars!

Note: The Banshees of Inisherin is available on streaming services like Disney+, HBO Max, Google Play, Apple TV and Rakuten TV.