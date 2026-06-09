A Celebration of Cinema

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Matthew Martella's avatar
Matthew Martella
6h

I adore this movie! I did a semester abroad in 2019 and took a course on Martin McDonagh. I think I've read/seen everything he's ever written. "Banshees" strangely felt like a return to his roots.

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1 reply by Oene Kummer
Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
11h

For me, this stands as one of the greatest films of all time. I loved it. Great piece!

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