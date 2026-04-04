On BBC 1 tonight, The Outfit is a fine and remarkable movie, that takes place in one single location. It could have easily been a stage play. Yet it feels incredibly cinematic.

So props to Graham Moore (screenwriter of The Imitation Game), who directed the movie and wrote the script with Johnathan McClain.

The Outfit is a stylish thriller drama with a limited amount of characters. It stars the always reliable Mark Rylance, as a cutter who learned his craft on London’s Savile Row before moving to Chicago some time after the Second World War.

His name is Leonard Burling. But everyone just calls him ‘English’, cause, well, that’s what he is.

Leonard has an assistant, Mable (Zoey Deutch), who has a sharp mind and a strong will, and who dreams of going abroad.

If only Leonard would give her a raise. But then he would lose the young woman, whom he has grown quite fond of.

It’s almost like a father-daughter relationship, but not quite.

The Outfit is, nevertheless, a bit of a dad movie, with things on its mind about life and love, regrets and revenge, all tied neatly into the, eh, fabric of the plot.

The opening of the movie shows Leonard at work, while we hear him talk in voice-over how he plies his trade.

Leonard takes time to explain why he is a cutter and not a tailor: anyone who has a pair of scissors, a couple of buttons and fifteen minutes of spare time can call himself a tailor.

But a cutter is something else entirely, someone who creates a suit from start to finish, from conception til completion.

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After a while, the quiet nature of proceedings is interrupted by the entrance of two sharp dressed men, Richie (Dylan O’Brien) and Francis (Johnny Flynn), who appear to use the shop as their post office.

This is actually the first sign that something may be off, and that part of Leonard’s earnings may come from dressing the underworld in the most expensive suits.

Men like Richie’s father, Roy (Simon Russell Beale), who seems to confide in Leonard, because men like Leonard know their station in life and wouldn’t risk that for the world.

Over the course of the movie the story grows a little bigger, but not that much, and it always stays in that single location, even though the expert cinematography by two-time Oscar-nominee Dick Pope (for The Illusionist and Mr. Turner) makes sure it never feels cramped or dull, but instead paints a very vivid picture.

The movie is also helped along by the imaginative production design by Gemma Jackson and, as one may expect some magnificent costuming by Sophie O’Neill and Zac Posen, who - like the movie as a whole - favor class over flash.

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Storywise, the tension grows as a couple of more characters are introduced, secrets and hidden agendas are revealed, a heated rivalry erupts and the whole shebang eventually escalates into some blood-stained violence.

So eventually it becomes a question of who will survive this one particular eventful night at the bespoke shop.

I guess there are some contrivances and sometimes a little suspension of disbelief is required, but I found that easy enough to accept, as most of the reveals work in favor of the story, and The Outfit kept me glued to my seat until the very last twist.

Apparently, it took Graham Moore eight years to go from winning an Oscar for The Imitation Game (2014) to making and releasing The Outfit (2022).

I’m now looking forward to seeing the limited series The Altruists (about Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX scandal) he wrote for Netflix, and which is now in post-production.

As for The Outfit, I give it four stars!

Note: The Outfit is available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.

It’s also the late movie on BBC 1 tonight, on at 22.50 hrs. UK time.