Motherhood is not all that it’s supposed to be in Mother’s Baby, a carefully calibrated thriller-drama from Austria, about a female conductor who doubts that the baby she’s had is really her own.

Directed by Johanna Moder (High Performance), from a screenplay by Arne Kohlweyer and Moder herself, Mother’s Baby tells the story of 40-year old Julia (the excellent Marie Leuenberger), who has been trying to conceive for years together with her businessman husband Georg (a very good Hans Low).

Feeling they are running out of time, the happily married couple turn to a fertility clinic called Lumen Vitae, where the somewhat mysterious Dr. Vilfort (Claes Bang, suitably charismatic) has been successful with an experimental method.

(One of the first signals that something may be off, is that Vilfort loves Mexican axolotls, who have the capability to regenerate complex body parts.)

Pretty soon, though, Julia gets pregnant, and everything seems to go smoothly until the delivery turns out be rather traumatic.

The baby is rushed away and when he is returned to his worried parents the next day, Julia thinks he seems smaller and less hairy.

But is that really the case or is she just imagining things? Georg has no problem accepting the child as his own, so Julia is left holding the baby, in more ways than one.

After a slow recovery full of false starts and mood swings - it is suggested more than once that Julia suffers from post-partum depression - Julia decides to investigate the clinic on her own, which leads to a somewhat shocking though not completely unexpected revelation.

But Mother’s Baby is not just a slow burning thriller, it’s also a poignant character study of a professional woman, whose fears the career she loves - she is scheduled to go on a Schubert tour - may suffer because of the fact that she doesn’t respond to motherhood the way she is supposed to.

‘I thought you wanted a kid,’ Georg says (in German) at one point. ‘I did,’ Julia replies testily. ‘Just not this one.’

One of the reasons Julia becomes more and more suspicious, is that her son (she can’t decide on a name - and when he finally gets one it’s a direct reference to horror classic Rosemary’s Baby!) is unusually quiet and hardly ever cries.

Also, he doesn’t respond to music, which seems unbelievable to Julia, who is not only a successful conductor for a prestigious orchestra, but also a violinist.

But as Dr. Vilfort tells Julia: ‘Sometimes you have to give up the life you planned in order to accept the life you are given.’

Well…

When we see Julia on stage at the beginning of the movie, she is calm and collected, a top conductor at the height of her abilities. But when she finally returns to the stage (in full Lydia Tar style!) she seems possessed by a manic energy that I interpreted as a sign that she will never give up on her dream again.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: Mother’s Baby had its world premiere at the Berlinale. It then played the festival circuit, while also getting theatrical releases in various countries. It is released in The Netherlands on February 5.

UNFAMILIAR (Netflix series, 2025)

Unfamiliar is a new six part spy series on Netflix.

Set in Germany, it’s about a couple of former spies, Simon (Felix Kramer) and Meret (Susanne Wolff), who are also married, in the Mr. And Mrs. Smith way we have grown accustomed to.

The couple have found the perfect way to lay low, while still keeping in touch with their former milieu: they run a safe house in the heart of Berlin.

Together with their teenage daughter Nina (Maja Bons) they have a pretty good life, which is unfortunately disrupted with the arrival of a new ‘guest’ at the safe house.

Soon they find themselves being chased by hitmen, Russian spies, and even agents from their former employer, the German Federal Intelligence Service BND.

It’s a well-acted series and halfway through the first episode there is a fight to the death between Meret and an assailant, which is extremely tough and hard to stomach.

The main antagonist would seem to be Josef Kaleev (Samuel Finzi), as a high-ranking Russian agent whose wife Vera (Genija Rykova) is set to be the next Russian ambassador to Germany.

But first Josef has to tie up loose ends from his own shady past and that includes getting rid off Simon, Meret and their former boss Gregor Klein (Henry Hübchen)

To make matters worse, Simon and Meret have in the past kept secrets from each other that could directly threaten their marriage, including one that has something to do with a mission in Belarus sixteen years earlier.

Created by Paul Coates (Red Alert), and directed by Lennart Ruff and Philipp Leinemann, it’s a visually moody affair, with Berlin being a great location for a spy series.

Based on the first couple of episodes I would say that Unfamiliar is a very well made series, and even if it’s perhaps not all that original, it is definitely binge material.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Vie Privée (Rebecca Zlotowski, 2025)

Jodie Foster stars in a French-speaking role in Vie Privée (or: A Private Life),