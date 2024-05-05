Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway go head to head in Mothers’ Instinct, a stylish psychological thriller that almost feels like a horror movie.
The movie is a remake of the Belgian Duelles (2018), based on a novel by Barbara Abel. That movie was written and directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, who serves as a producer on this feature, but ultimately left…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.