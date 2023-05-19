Muted (Netflix series, 2023)
Muted (original Spanish title: El Silencio) is a slow burning mystery thriller about a young man who hasn't spoken to the police or the court since the day he supposedly murdered his parents.
So the first question that popped up in my mind was: did he actually do it? Still, the series starts by emphasizing that he did, as he comforts his little sister N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.