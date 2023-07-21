No Hard Feelings (2023)
Jennifer Lawrence is the best thing about No Hard Feelings, an at times pretty funny comedy, about the relationship that slowly but surely develops between a 32-year old woman and a 19-year old boy.
In this day and age a relationship like that is already pushing the envelope.
A Celebration of Cinema is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.