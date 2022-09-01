Nope (2022)
"The monster needs to be fed," one of the characters remarks at some point in Nope, Jordan Peele's third (and arguably best) feature film.
The acclaimed filmmaker refers to Hollywood, which has the habit of eating and spitting out its greatest talents. But he also refers to movie audiences, another beast that needs to be fed with exciting spectacle film…
