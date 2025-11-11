Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is a lighthearted but also rather lightweight crime caper, that offers up plenty of illusions, but doesn’t always know what to do with its many cast members battling for attention.

I would nevertheless describe this third Now You See Me movie as a fairly good time at the movies, if only for those who need a break in between all the prestige and/or horror movies that dominate the fall period in theaters.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, from a script by Seth Grahame Smith, Michael Lesslie and Rhett Reese, the opening of the movie shows that there is a new set of magicians in town.

The new Horsemen are led by Bosco (Dominic Sessa), who is basically ‘the new Atlas’, the other two newbies being behind the scenes man Charlie (Justice Smith) and clever trickster June (Ariana Greenblatt).

In said opening sequence the threesome take the stage to rob a louche business man of all the money he stole from old age pensioners and this is done in such an inventive way it may count as the best scene in the movie.

It’s not long before the real J. Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) joins the new Horsemen and it’s then that the real plot is kicked in motion: the real fight is with Veronika Vandenberg (Rosamund Pike), a member of a South-African business family who specialize in selling diamonds to the worst kind of people in the world, thus helping them to launder their blood soaked money while getting mega rich in the process themselves.

At this point it may be worth noting that The Horsemen are described as both anti-corruption and anti-capitalistic, while also doing their bit for equal representation, while Veronika, on the other hand, is from a very white family, who may even have had connections with the Nazis in the Second World War.

This doesn’t make Now You See Me: Now You Don’t a political movie, but as window dressing it will do the, eh, magic trick.

But to get back to the story-in-progress: soon after the opening Atlas is joined by the other OG Horsemen, to wit: Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) and Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher).

Before long we are kind of looking at some variation of Ocean’s 7, which later in the game becomes 8 or 9 (or 8 again), depending on who and how you count.

It’s a breezy, globe trotting affair, that takes in Belgium, France and Abu Dhabi and is centered around a clever diamond heist and its elaborate aftermath, but at 112 minutes, I must say that in the end the movie felt a little too long.

It could have easily lost some of the small talk between characters who are just getting acquainted or, for that matter, reacquainted.

It’s an example of a movie that wants to give all the main characters something to do, without really knowing what.

The illusions on display are mostly fine, though, there are more than enough ‘abracadabra’ and ‘open sesame’ moments, and I suppose that’s why a lot of people show up for these movies in the first place.

Still, the biggest trick The Horsemen ever pulled might be promising us that after three movies, ‘this is just the beginning’.

Twelve years after the first movie and nine years after the second one I wouldn’t mind seeing a fourth one but I would say to ‘all the behind the scenes people’ there is no need to rush either.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is released this week in most countries around the world.

TWISTERS (Lee Isaac Chung, 2024)

‘You can’t take the Home out of Oklahoma’, so 28 years after the first Twister we are back in a movie theater seeing its reboot Twisters, wearing a T-shirt saying ‘This is not my first Tornado.’

Okay, so I am not wearing that shirt, but in the movie Glenn Powell is. He is playing one of the lead characters, a YouTube meteorologist Star called Tyler Owens, who leads a band of maverick Gypsies, including Sasha Lane (from American Honey fame) and renowned character actor Tunde Adebimpe. At first Tyler comes across as a giant jerk, who seems after his own fame, shooting off fireworks from inside a tornado, before turning into a really swell guy (with a little bit of ego), who falls hard for fellow scientist Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who can with just a little exaggeration be described as ‘the tornado whisperer’ and who is also the true heroine of the movie, from whose perspective most of the story is told.

I started this review with mentioning Powell, cause I think that after Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Hitman this movie really confirms his arrival as a movie star. Why? Let’s just say the star wattage is enormous, like peak Tom Cruise.

All the same, it must be said that Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Where The Crawdads Sing) is doing most of the emotional heavy lifting here, as Kate is the one who suffers incredible trauma at the beginning of the movie, it’s so severe you can hardly believe she would ever return to the field to try and tame some tornado’s (which is basically the movie’s ultimate goal).

Kate is convinced to do so by fellow former student Javi (Anthony Ramos), who is leading a team backed by serious investors, who want to gather as much data about tornados as they can. Javi’s tech team and Tyler’s circus don’t really see eye to eye, so of course they find themselves chasing the same tornadoes with varying results and Kate getting more or less caught in the middle, as she discovers the various ways the two rivals are motivated.

Twisters is a perfect popcorn blockbuster, as long as you don’t think too much about the very real havoc tornadoes create in places like Oklahoma, whenever you see a couple of people picked up off the ground and thrown through the air.

Is it better than the original Twister? Oh yes, Jan de Bont’s movie was pretty good, but the action scenes here are much more intense and the personal stakes feel very real at all times.

Director Lee Isaac Chung, who previously directed the arthouse movie Minari, once again show off his love for the American Mid-West with a great sense of location. The script by Mark L. Smith is based on a story by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) who definitely knows how to raise those stakes, while at times you can also feel the influence of executive producer Steven Spielberg (much as it did with the first Twister, which was also produced by Amblin Entertainment).

Twisters offers great escapism and feels like it will be a commercial winner too.

I give it four stars!

Note: Twisters is available to stream on various platforms like Google Play Films, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Netflix, depending on where you live.