At times it comes across as a rather old fashioned prison, courtroom and wartime drama, but Nuremberg is still a riveting watch, in a ‘made for the Oscars of 2005’ kind of way.

Written and directed by James Vanderbilt (who with Robert Graysmith wrote Zodiac for David Fincher), Nuremberg is based on the international bestseller The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by American writer Jack El-Hai.

That title refers to top Nazi Hermann Göring and American shrink Douglas Kelley, who was tasked with examining the Nazi leadership before the Nuremberg trials got underway in November 1945.

The result is a fascinating game of cat and mouse, and while the outcome of the movie is never in doubt - no possibility for revisionist history here! - it’s clear they both think of themselves as the cat - and not the prey.

Göring is played by Russell Crowe as the most charming kind of rat, I had to pinch myself a couple of times to remind me that he really was Hitler’s number two and the founder of the concentration camps.

But what helps the picture immensely is that Kelley was a dubious character as well, especially played by Malek in his own inimitable (smirking) kind of way.

Yes, Kelley wanted to know what evil was really like, but he also hoped to write a bestseller and make a ton of money - unfortunately for him, the book he eventually wrote was a big flop.

Göring was bad on a whole other level than Kelley, who in many ways was just another opportunist, but the gamesmanship between the two actors who play ‘em is basically worth the price of admission alone.

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To add some extra spice to the proceedings, Crowe and Malek are surrounded by a top notch supporting cast, including (but not limited to) Michael Shannon as Justice Jackson, who instigated the trials; Richard E. Grant as the British counsel Sir David Maxwell-Fyfe; and Leo Woodall as Kelley’s assigned assistant Sergeant Howie Triest.

The whole movie exudes the kind of old-fashioned class that used to be associated with Oscar-movies of a bygone era. (The fact that it got exactly 0 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards basically tells you how old-fashioned it is).

All aspects are impeccably done, from production design and art direction to camera work and editing.

Yes, it’s a bit long, and what I consider to be a genuine acting treat, others may judge as hamming it up to maximum effect.

Once again, though, good is not the enemy of great, and Nuremberg works both as a history lesson, and also as a warning that the crimes committed by the Nazis against the Jews and others are not so far removed from the atrocities we witness around the world today.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Nuremberg was released in most territories around the globe. It is now available to stream on various platforms like Google Play Films, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.