Obsession (Netflix series, 2023)
Obsession is a limited series based on the novel Damage by Josephine Hart, about a talented man who risks it all on a relationship with his son’s fiancée.
I am old enough to remember the first adaptation of the novel. That was the movie Damages that Louis Malle made in 1992, starring Jeremy Irons as a Member of Parliament and Juliette Binoche as his amou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.