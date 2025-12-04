Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star in The Abandons as two rivaling matriarchs vying for a silver mine in the American state of Washington around 1850.

The story is about Fiona Nolan (Headey), a relatively poor immigrant from Ireland, who can’t have children of her own.

So instead she adopts four orphans, believing she is doing the Lord’s work by creating her own family.

She is confronted by Constance van Ness (Anderson), an aristocrat who, together with her own family, wants to leave her mark on the Old West by exploiting the silver mine that can be found on Fiona’s land.

Constance is rich and powerful, so she assumes that Fiona will bend to her will.

Think again… their confrontations will be fierce!

At first glance, The Abandons has a lot to offer, especially if you like other western series, ranging from the rough and ready Godless and American Primeval to the more streamlined Yellowstone and other Taylor Sheridan shows.

Two great actresses, a fine supporting cast, a heady mix of action and drama scenes - there is also a Romeo & Julia storyline involving youngsters of the different families - and some appealing landscape photography.

But there are downsides too: the pacing is uneven, the storylines are pretty predictable, and some of the dialogue feels rather cliched.

Episodes run from 32 to 57 minutes. What went wrong?

The Abandons could probably have been a great western series, at least until it was abandoned by its creator Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy) a couple of weeks before filming wrapped.

Apparently, Sutter butted heads with Netflix after handing in a pilot that ran for over 90 minutes.

Instead of ten episodes we now have seven, and the series ends on a cliffhanger when it’s unsure if there will even be a second season.

There is plenty of quality on screen, but I’m not sure if it is really worth the investment.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The Abandons is now on Netflix.

OH. WHAT. FUN. (Michael Showalter, 2025)

About once a year I allow myself to watch one of those modern Christmas movies the streamers put out with alarming regularity.

Last year I picked a Netflix one starring Lindsay Lohan called Our Little Secret. This year I decided to be a little more ambitious and choose one directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Showalter (The Idea of You).

One of the reasons I picked this one is that the title Oh. What. Fun. sounds rather cynical, which I happen to like when it comes to Christmas comedies.

For a very long time my favorite Christmas card was one from South Park which read: ‘it’s cold, it’s dark and it sucks. Merry X-mas’. I’ve mellowed a bit since then.

Working from a script he wrote with Chandler Baker, Showalter directs Michelle Pfeiffer in the leading role, which in my book can never be a bad thing.

Pfeiffer plays an Underappreciated Mom, which is important, seeing that the message of this here movie is to remind us that we should all appreciate our moms a little more.

A message that I, seeing that my mom is a sweet and lovely person, support wholeheartedly.

Anyhow, it’s like this: Pfeiffer plays Claire, who lives with her mellow but also somewhat useless husband Nick (Denis Leary) in a big, detached house in Suburbia, that has plenty of room(s) for her three adult children (Felicity Jones, Chloe Grace Moritz and Dominic Sessa), and also their loved ones, to come home and spend the holidays there. Suffice to say that all of them bring their own traits and decidedly first world problems with them. Sometimes Claire just wants to let it all out.

Claire always tries to take care of everyone, which the others take for granted, which annoys Claire, but instead of speaking out, she keeps doing the best that she can.

This year Claire has arranged tickets for a Christmas show, but when the family leaves, they forget about Claire and leave her behind.

By the time they find out and want to correct their mistake, Claire is already gone, finally off to experience an adventure of her own, that has something to do with appearing on her favorite tv-show, hosted by Eva Longoria.

Pfeiffer is in fine form as Claire and she gets plenty of opportunity to remind us why she was once one of the world’s favorite movie stars, with box office hits like Batman Returns (1992) and Dangerous Minds (1995), while also receiving Oscar-nominations for her roles in Dangerous Liaisons (1989), The Fabulous Baker Boys (1990) and Love Field (1993).

Those days may be gone, but Pfeiffer is still worth watching, even if the enjoyable but predictable Oh. What. Fun. eventually falls into the category of forgettable fun.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.