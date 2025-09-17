‘Freedom: when you have it, you don’t appreciate it, but when you miss it, it’s gone.’

These words are spoken by Benicio del Toro about halfway through the movie. And these words, that lingered in my mind long after the movie was over, are quite obviously about America today.

One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson’s most overtly political movie to date. And it’s no surprise which side he comes down on. This is the most anti-Trump movie since Mickey 17 came out at the beginning of the year. And even though I quite liked Mickey 17, this is a much better movie.

One Battle After Another has its finger on the pulse of current affairs. There are police raids in the vein of ICE. There are also white suprematists, who hate the idea of sanctuary cities. But there is also a clip from The Battle of Algiers (1966), perhaps the most influential resistance movie of all time. There is a whole lot going on.

Set mainly in California, the movie starts some 17 years before the present day, with a revolutionary group called The French 75, led by Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor), with Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) not only as her arms and explosives guy, but also as her boyfriend. (Perfidia’s mum thinks he’s a stump, though, not really good for her daughter, who she considers to be ‘a true revolutionary.’)

One Battle After Another begins like How To Blow Up A Pipeline on speed. During an attack on a detention center to free some refugees, Perfidia accidentally comes into contact with a police captain Stephen Lockjaw (Sean Penn), who is going to play a pivotal role, not only in her life, but in that of anyone linked to the group.

Fast forward to the present and Perfidia has dropped out of the picture, leaving Bob to raise daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) on his own. Yes, One Battle After Another is also a father - daughter movie, but not in a traditional sense.

One thing you should know about Bob is that he never becomes the movie’s white savior. Bob has always liked his drink and drugs, but by the time we meet him again he has become a middle-aged slob.

Willa is now the adult in the room, even though Bob still likes to pretend otherwise. But to Willa’s friends he comes across as a paranoid old fool.

So when the shit hits the fan, and Lockjaw reappears to chase both Bob and Willa, as well as the rest of the gang, Bob has a hard time to get his mojo back. Fortunately, he gets help from Del Toro’s character, who is more than the ‘sensei’ of the martial arts center he runs during the daytime. There is a hilarious sequence in which Bob - by then separated from Willa - has to call a help line, but has trouble remembering the code he was given many years ago.

The movie doesn’t whitewash the crimes the French 75 committed. But the white elites have gangs too, they just call them clubs with ridiculous names like the Christmas Adventurers, populated by people like Tony Goldwyn, whose (very nice) face just oozes white civilized evil.

Lockjaw wants nothing more than to join the Christmas Adventurers - who keep each other in unlimited riches for ever - but first he has to take care of the remaining members of French 75 and that involves taking Willa hostage. But for Willa, who is clearly taking after her mother, this may just be the ultimate coming-of-age challenge. (It’s just a little detail, but Willa as a teen is introduced to the cynical yet seductive sounds of ‘I don’t wanna do your Dirty Work no more’ by Steely Dan, who also get a namecheck in the movie).

A colleague at my screening said the climax of the movie seemed inspired by Terminator 2 and I think he’s right, there are some shots of Sean Penn that are eerily reminiscent of Robert Patrick in James Cameron’s masterpiece.

To me Anderson is a unique talent, but he watches movies like the rest of us and perhaps takes some inspiration from them. Some of the movie’s more bizarro interactions seem inspired by the wild rides put on screen by Yorghos Lanthimos. There are touches of Scorsese, The Coen Brothers and Tarantino, but at all times it is a Paul Thomas Anderson film.

Inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas ‘Inherent Vice’ Pynchon, One Battle After Another is one hell of a ride. Genre wise it’s a dark and delicious mixture of dark comedy, action drama and crime drama, all laced with that indelible sense of cinematic style that PTA brings to every movie.

I’m not saying One Battle After Another is Anderson’s best, but it comes close, and what’s more important, it’s absolutely the Paul Thomas Anderson movie we need right now.

And yes, by ‘we’ I mean the kind of creative, free-thinking liberal people who can’t stand the dangerous turn towards fascism the USA has recently taken.

The budget (a reported 140 million dollars) is absolutely on the screen. The actors give it their all: DiCaprio, Del Toro and Penn are firing on all cylinders, singer Teyana Taylor is an actress with a very powerful presence, while Chase Infiniti is a true discovery in her breakthrough film role.

The movie absolutely deserves to be nominated for Academy Awards in all major categories, and who knows, this may be the one to finally give Anderson his well deserved Oscar for Best Director.

And even if that doesn’t happen, it’s just great that we still get movies like this in the Age of Authoritarianism, even if it remains to be seen how much longer Hollywood will dare (or be allowed) to make them.

In (and right at) the end One Battle After Another is the movie that basically tells all my dear American friends: you may at one point have to rise up and take positive action to get your freedom back!

I give it five stars!

Note: One Battle After Another is released in most of the world in the week of September 24, with South Korea to follow on October 1 and China on October 15.