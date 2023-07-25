Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan, 2023)
Oppenheimer is one of the year’s best movies. It sees Christopher Nolan firing on all cylinders and making a big splash at the box office to boot.
I thought Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1 was going to be the peak of the Summer Season, but I was dead wrong. It has now been surpassed by both Barbie and Oppenheimer.
A Celebration of Cinema is a r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.