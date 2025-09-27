Last night, the Dutch Film Festival in Utrecht opened with the world premiere of Our Girls, the new feature film by Oscar-winner Mike van Diem.

Our Girls (or: Voor De Meisjes) is a powerful thriller drama, featuring excellent performances by Thekla Reuten, Fedja van Huêt, Noortje Herlaar, and Valentijn Dhaenens.



Based on a novel by Lykele Muus, the film tells the story of two sets of parents faced with an impossible choice after their respective teenage daughters are tragically involved in an ATV accident driven by Ralph (Jeremy Miliker) during their annual holiday together.

The result: Elise (Frédérique van Baarsen), the daughter of Gwen (Herlaar) and Erik (Dhaenens), is in a coma, while Madelon (Rosa van Leeuwen), the child of Anouk (Reuten) and Danny (Van Huêt), seems to be doing relatively well with just a few broken ribs.



Gwen and Erik are inconsolable, but the latter, in particular, clings to every glimmer of hope. When Doctor Maier (Karl Markovics) tells them their daughter only has “low brain activity,” Erik doesn’t see it as a death sentence, but rather feels there is room for improvement.

Because it’s initially unclear what caused the accident or whose fault it is, tensions quickly rise between the two sets of parents. This is especially true when Madelon’s health suddenly deteriorates and she may need Elise’s heart to survive. But will the two couples still be willing to see each other through?



Van Diem follows the broad outline of the book but also made several adjustments. The most striking: he changed the holiday destination from Zeeland to Austria, which immediately gives the movie an international feel, while the filmmaker’s decision to keep the accident’s cause a secret for most of the movie’s running time, greatly enhances the tension.

Share

To international audiences Mike van Diem is still best known for Character, which also starred Fedja van Huêt and which won the Oscar for Best International Film in 1997. After a long wait Van Diem made two other features, The Surprise (2015) and Tulipani (2017), but if there’s one movie to restore him to past glories, it must be this one.

The dialogue is sharp, the tone becomes increasingly harsh as the story progresses, and the initially convivial atmosphere becomes downright unpleasant. Van Diem gives the protagonists ample opportunity to delve deeply into their characters and display a rich range of emotions.

At one point Reuten - probably the best known name in the cast due to her roles in movies like In Bruges and Red Sparrow - delivers a speech that is both heartfelt and gut-wrenching at the same time.

It’s a mix of true emotion and sheer desperation, while also manipulative as hell in what would seem to be a last ditch attempt to persuade the others (including, for specific reasons, her own husband) save her daughter’s life.

It’s mesmerizing stuff and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Dutch film delve as deeply into the human condition as this one.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

Van Diem, in part thanks to his source material, shows that life is not something you can control and that people often only reveal their true nature when forced to do so by fate.

It’s a tough message, but one that still resonates long after the movie is over. Our Girls touches a nerve before cutting to the bone, and those movies are often the most rewarding.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: After its world premiere Our Girls is released in Dutch cinemas on October 2. The movie will have its Polish premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival on October 11. It will have its North American premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival on October 17 and receive a theatrical release in Belgium on November 12.