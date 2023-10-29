Pain Hustlers (Netflix, 2023)
Emily Blunt gives a stellar performance in Pain Hustlers, an entertaining crime drama heavily influenced by the likes of Erin Brockovich, The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street.
Pain Hustlers tells the story of Liza Drake (Blunt), a struggling high-school drop-out with a shady past, who is in desperate need of a better life. What makes her kinda-sorta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.