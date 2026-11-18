The danger feels up close and personal in Paper Tiger. Writer and director James Gray spins a familiar but emotionally devastating yarn in his new crime drama about the dark side of the American dream.

It’s about a naive but mostly innocent New York family man, Irwin Pearl (Miles Teller), who puts his wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson) and two sons (Gavin Goudey and Roman Engel) in grave danger by getting just a little too close to a bunch of Russian business men slash mobsters, who have arrived in Queens in 1986.

That danger comes courtesy of his scheming brother Gary (Adam Driver), a former NYPD cop, who thinks all monsters are alike but fails to understand that this Russian crime syndicate operates outside the usual norms.

Gary’s shady business dealings involve setting up an environmental consultancy agency which is supposed to help the Russians evade federal regulations and keep on dumping oil in the Gowanus Canal.

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Irwin, an engineer who considers himself a bit of a failure, looks up to Gary, especially when the latter promises him that everything will stay above board.

Irwin hopes that their new enterprise will finally bring in the gravy train, while the more flamboyant Gary, who is apparently going through a tough divorce, probably longs for a stable family like Irwin has.

Their brotherly love is real, but still, there are misunderstandings and differences of opinion, and sometimes they just don’t see eye to eye.

The Russians don’t care much either way. Led by the ruthless Semion Bogoyavich (Victor Ptak) they put the screws on Irwin in the hope to get to Gary. At night they break into Irwin’s family home and leave behind pictures of the various members while they’re asleep.

This scares the hell out of everyone. Still, Irwin believes he can protect his family from the enemy, with or without Gary’s help.

The Russians provide a very real threat. They are mostly portrayed as one-dimensional villains, but I didn’t mind so much.

At the risk of making an unfair generalization, I do think that in the west, both in Europe and America, we have a slight tendency to underestimate the Russians and their tough as nails determination to get what they want at all costs - see the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It is also funny to me that the term ‘Paper Tiger’ is used in the movie to qualify the Russians, while in fact the real Paper Tigers in the movie are… okay, I’m not going into spoiler territory. I’ll let you find out for yourself.

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By contrast, the good natured but at times almost pedantic Irwin is so wonderfully naive there really should be a law to protect him against himself.

Irwin is so oblivious he can’t see his beloved Hester is walking around wounded, due to the fact she can’t seem to see straight anymore.

Irwin can’t see straight either, but that’s more in a metaphorical sense than something physical.

The acting is phenomenal throughout the movie, the New York setting is brought to life in a highly convincing matter and Gray’s deliberate visuals, though somewhat less painterly than for instance in The Immigrant (2013), are as always of the highest order.

James Gray has made great crime dramas before like his unofficial early career trilogy Little Odessa (1994), The Yards (2000) and We Own The City (2007).

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Paper Tiger seems like both a throwback to those earlier movies and a continuation, with recognizable themes like loyalty, betrayal, corruption and of course family ties, but more seasoned like a really good wine.

What’s great is that for the first hour and a half I had no idea how the movie was going to end.

The movie’s building blocks may seem familiar but they way it all plays out is both heartbreaking and highly satisfying.

I give it 8 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Paper Tiger had its world premiere in Cannes, where it played in the Golden Palm competition. It is now in the process of being released theatrically around the world. The movie is released in the US and Canada on November 20 and in The Netherlands on November 26.