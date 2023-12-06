Pax Massilia (Netflix series, 2023)
Pax Massilia (or: Blood Coast) is a new French crime series about a group of police officers who try to track down a dangerous criminal who is busy plunging Marseille into a bloodbath.
This six-part drama was created by Kamel Guemra, who was one of the writers of the Netflix-hit Balle Perdue (Lost Bullet).
The main director is Olivier Marchal, in fact Pax…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.