Perla is the excellent second feature from Slovak-Austrian filmmaker Alexandra Makarova.

This thriller drama is set in 1981 and tells the story of Perla Adamova (Rebeka Polakova), who at some point in the past fled from communist Czechoslovakia and is now living in Vienna as a single mother with her daughter Julia (Carmen Diego).

Perla is also promising artist who has an exhibition in New York coming up.

When she hooks up with an older man, Josef (Simon Schwarz), her life and happiness seem complete.

But then Perla gets a call from an old acquaintance who tells her that Julia’s father will be released from prison soon.

A little later, Andrej (Noel Czuczor), once a promising photographer, tells her that he is dying from cancer and really wants to see his daughter before things get too bad.

Perla feels she doesn’t have a choice and returns home to Kosice in the eastern part of Czechoslovakia with both Julia and Josef in tow.

And that’s where things get even more complicated.

Soon enough Perla realizes that even though she thought she was through with past, the past isn’t exactly through with her.

Writer and director Alexandra Makarova (Zerschlag Mein Herz) shows us in a very convincing manner how an authoritarian regime can invade the personal space of innocent people and how it can pull apart their lives.

Her movie also combines a moving mother-daughter story, a complicated love triangle and a chilling portrait of life behind the iron curtain in the 1980’s, including the sexism prevalent in this particular day and age.

At the center of it all is Rebeka Polakova (Anatomie Zrady) as the title character, who is in practically every scene and makes Perla come alive as a fully rounded character, whose life slowly begins to fall apart, especially when late in the movie she goes back to the village where she was born.

Alexandra Makarova drew inspiration from her own family’s history - the paintings in the movie are her mother’s - and this feeling of personal experience makes the movie feel very lived in.

As a period piece the movie is carefully constructed visually, at times keeping the viewer at arms length, to emphasize the psychological coldness of the time, before releasing the tension with sudden bursts of emotion.

I give it four stars!

Note: Perla had its world premiere at the beginning of this year at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Since then the movie has been released theatrically in countries like France and The Netherlands, while also playing the international festival circuit, most recently the Sevilla Film Festival, the Zagreb Film Festival and the Stockholm Film Festival.

And from the Archive (for Paid Subscribers):

Club Zero (Jessica Hausner, 2023)

Mia Wasikowska stars in this Cannes 2023 selection from Jessica Hausner, as a conscious eating teacher who wants to introduce her students to the mysterious Club Zero.

The Australian actress, who broke through internationally with the titular role in Alice in Wonderland (2010), plays Ms. Novak, who comes to work at an elite boarding school, led by Ms. Dorset (Sidse Babett Knudsen, Borgen).

Having a conscious eating teacher on board, is seen as an added value element to the curriculum. The children can only benefit, as individuals, but also as members of a rapidly changing world, heading into a future in which sustainability is key.

Little do the parents know, however, that Ms. Novak, who has no children of her own, brings her own highly peculiar agenda to the (dinner) table. She seems to form a special relationship with her pupils, including Ragna (Florence Baker), Elsa (Ksenia Devriendt), Fred (Luke Barker), Ben (Samuel D. Anderson) and Helen (Gwen Currant), whose individual personality traits are cleverly linked into the plot.

Club Zero (which Hausner co-wrote with Géraldine Bajard) is a dark drama, with some light thriller elements, and some black humor too. Visually it is dominated by the yellow (I think it’s key lime but you may call it light yellow-green of you want to) of the students’ unisex school uniforms, and some other striking color schemes that clash handsomely with the serious subject matter at hand.

The camera slowly but surely insinuates its way into the children’s lives, much in the way that Ms. Novak does. Even after she is fired from her job, they still follow the path she has chosen for them.

Mia Wasikowska is, as always, eminently watchable, while Knudsen and the supporting cast are equally fine. A special mention must go to the score by Markus Binder, who picked up a European Film Award for his troubles. Inspired by the music of African and Asian rituals, the rhytmic sounds add to the heightened reality of a movie, that seems to take place somewhere in England (if only because certain scenes were filmed at St. Catherine’s college in Oxford).

Hausner’s detached style of filmmaking places Club Zero, like her previous movies squarely in the arthouse circuit, but there is an Hitchcockian element to the way she gradually builds suspense, not unlike her compatriot Michael Haneke used to do, which makes the (relatively slow moving) movie more accessible than you’d think.

Having said all that, Club Zero is not for the faint of heart. If you are sensitive to scenes depicting eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, well, the trigger warning at the beginning of the movie is not meant to be ironic, it’s absolutely there for a reason.

Hausner rose to prominence in the previous decades with movies like Lovely Rita (2001) and Lourdes (2009), while Little Joe (2019) won Emily Beecham the best actress prize at Cannes. With Club Zero she adds another jewel to her crown.

I give it four stars!

Note: Club Zero is available to watch through Amazon Prime Video.