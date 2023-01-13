Plane (2023)
Plane is an action thriller starring Gerard Butler as a commercial airline pilot, who has to save his crew and passengers after he’s forced to land in dangerous territory.
At the age of 53, Gerard Butler seems born to play roles like this. Rugged, determined and very honorable. He is the consummate movie star for people who like meat-and-potatoes movies…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.