Primate is a pretty brutal horror movie, about a family and their friends and acquaintances, who are quite literally torn apart when their pet monkey suddenly cuts loose.

Not every modern horror movie needs to be analyzed too deeply, I think. Sometimes it’s refreshing if, like Primate, it just wants to offer up some visceral scares.

Yes, Primate has something to say about the importance of unity in the face of great danger. The movie also emphasizes that wild animals will always be wild, no matter how domesticated they may, over time, have become.

But it’s mainly about the kills and the thrills, and that’s absolutely fine, when it’s done right, like in this movie.

Primate centers around Lucy (Johnny Sequoyah), who returns home to Hawaii from college, with her friends Kate (Victoria Wyatt) and Hannah (Jess Alexander) in tow.

Also coming along is Kate’s brother Nick (Benjamin Cheng), who doubles as Lucy’s possible love interest.

On the plane they get acquainted with college type guys Brad (Tienne Simon) and Drew (Charlie Mann), who are simply looking for a place to party.

At home Lucy not only reunites with her deaf author father Adam (Troy Kotsur) and her younger sister Erin (Gia Hunter), and it’s fascinating to see sign language used as an everyday form of communication.

Lucy also reconnects with the family’s pet chimpanzee Ben (played with great poise by movement expert Miguel Torres Umba), who was part of her dearly departed mother’s science project.

The grief is still there, but fortunately Ben, who uses a voice pad for communication, is the kind of pet who immediately invokes warm feelings in each and everyone.

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Little do they know that Ben was recently bitten by a mongoose, and while everyone settles in for some nice vacation time, the rabies kicks in and pretty soon the movie moves into overdrive.

Primate is basically a highly effective slasher movie, with the monkey functioning as the killer, and the humans trying to stay alive as long as possible.

At lot of the violence is in your (or rather: their) face(s), and while some of the characters are more sympathetic than others, they all run the risk of doing dumb things and losing their limbs.

What’s also cool is that, at a tightly written and directed 89 minutes, the visually polished and aurally effective Primate never outstays its welcome.

Directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), from a script he wrote with Ernest Riera, this is the kind of grisly fun that’s hard to resist if you’re in the mood to yell things at the screen like ‘look out, there’s a killer chimp behind you.’

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Primate was released theatrically in most of the world at the beginning of the year. It is now available to stream on Paramount+/Sky Showtime and through various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.