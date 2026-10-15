A Celebration of Cinema

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Ivan Webster's avatar
Ivan Webster
Oct 15

I share your appreciation of the slam-bam-glam of "Primetime" -- it sure gives the eye a lot to work with -- but I wish the movie had dug deeper into what these TV vigilantes thought they were actually accomplishing. You may not agree with me about that. But interestingly, that difference of opinion doesn't matter so much. Your take and mine may diverge, but they certainly don't cancel each other out, which is great fun. It's always enlightening to read you. Cheers. My review is here: https://moviestruck.substack.com/p/primetime-2026

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Oene Kummer's avatar
Oene Kummer
Oct 15

Thanx, Ivan! I think you’ve hit the nail right on the head in your wonderful article! For myself I think I enjoyed it most as a procedural, in the same way I enjoyed an otherwise very different movie like September 5. As to what they thought they were accomplishing, I think Hansen & co were mainly driven by their own need to succeed, even Decoy Dan was driven by his need to become an actor - hence the final scene. I agree that the movie is a work of art that can be interpreted in different ways - and in that regard your opinion is absolutely spot-on!

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