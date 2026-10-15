In Primetime, which boasts a memorable starring role by Robert Pattinson, director Lance Oppenheim takes a piece of real 2000s television history and turns it into a dark drama about obsession.

Based on a magazine article by Luke Dittrich, and written by Ajon Singh, Primetime takes place in 2006 and looks at the wild behind-the-scenes shenanigans of the hit TV show To Catch A Predator.

Robert Pattinson plays host Chris Hansen, who is so desperate to win an Emmy for his work, that he comes across as Captain Ahab from the classic novel Moby Dick.

Policemen tells Hansen that he’s doing the Lord’s work, and for a while the show’s ratings are through the roof, but over the course of the movie he becomes so obsessed with chasing ‘whales’ (a term used by him and his team to describe the predators) that he doesn’t really care what gets broken along the way, including (but not limited to) his marriage, and the relationship with his loyal producer Andie - a stand-out role for Merritt Wever.

Both visually and sound-wise Oppenheim uses every trick in the book to make the film feel more like an old fashioned monster movie and less like a regular period drama.

Pattinson plays Hansen like a creepy creature of the night, almost Dracula-like in his demeanor, while Oppenheim uses spooky lighting and intense close-ups to show a man who sooner or later is bound to become consumed by his own mission.

Pattinson is the lead, but other actors, like the aforementioned Wever, get the chance to make their mark too. Skyler Gisondo plays Decoy Dan, a young actor who can pass for thirteen and is used by the team to lure the predators to their doom.

Matthew Maher is excellent as team member Xavier, who spends most nights behind his computer talking to possible abusers and seeing if they’re interested to meet up.

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Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is also there as another decoy, but even though her role is small, she is the one with the most moral backbone: if you want to make chasing predators your life, it shouldn’t be a role and you shouldn’t do it to chase personal fame and glory.

One of the recurring themes of the movie is that all the main characters get chased in one way or another and that over time it becomes harder and harder to separate the hunters from the hunted. The people trying to trap others end up trapped themselves by stress and competition, which invariably leads them to make bad choices.

It turns into a giant circle of hell, with Hansen himself rattled the that tabloid the National Enquirer is going to expose his own affairs. ‘But she’s 30,’ he tells a disbelieving Andie, as if that might absolve him of all blame. But deep down he knows that when you’re chasing predators there’s just no excuse for your own immoral behavior.

Director Lance Oppenheim made a name for himself making documentaries like Ren Faire and Some Kind of Heaven, and is often named in the same breath as his contemporaries Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) and John Wilson (How To With John Wilson), for the way they blend fiction and non-fiction together.

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With his debut feature Primetime, Lance Oppenheim proves that he is equally adept at turning real life stories into fiction. Chris Hansen himself wasn’t happy with the movie, which is understandable as he is painted in a highly unflattering light.

But as a picture of a lot of what’s wrong with modern media and its unhealthy obsession with ratings, there’s no denying the pulling power of Primetime.

I give it four stars!

Note: Primetime had its world premiere at the most recent Venice Film Festival. Since then it’s been playing the festival circuit, as well as getting a theatrical release in many countries. It is currently in theaters in Belgium, Poland, Greece and Portugal. This week it’s released in Italy, next week in Turkey and in two weeks time in Australia, The United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands.