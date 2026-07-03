Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Let me tell you something: Project Hail Mary is one of the most joyful space operas I’ve ever seen.

Even though this ‘hard sci-fi’ movie touches on serious subjects, like altruism and self sacrifice to save the world, it manages to maintain a lightness of tone (for 2 1/2 hours , no less) that makes it a truly remarkable film.

Taking a break from producing the Spider-verse movies, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller present Ryan Gosling with a role he will surely be remembered for, while also providing Germany’s finest Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann, Anatomy of a Fall) with a perfect introduction to Hollywood movies.

Based on the bestseller by Andy Weir (The Martian) and adapted by Drew Goddard (who also adapted The Martian), Gosling plays Ryland Grace, who one not so particularly fine day wakes the fuck up on a spaceship millions of miles away from home.

‘Why is a school teacher in space?’ It’s a question that at one point becomes a joke between two friends, but at first Ryland doesn’t have a clue how he ended up there.

But as he is one bright guy he slowly but surely will start piecing together what’s going on and find a way to solve earth’s problems.

At least, that’s what Eva Stratt (Huller) thought when she recruited this humble school teacher for a special mission: to find out why a single celled microbe that absorbs electromagnetic radiation will dim the sun’s light in thirty years’ time and make everything and everyone on earth go extinct.

Okay, so Ryland is also a molecular biologist, who didn’t set out on his mission to the Tau Ceti solar system all alone, this reluctant astronaut was in fact a last ditch replacement - a veritable Hail Mary himself, chosen by the autocratic Stratt herself.

Everyone on board the spaceship Hail Mary knew about the risks, but some of the volunteers volunteered more voluntarily than others.

Can one individual be forced to save the world? Whatever your answer to that loaded question, there is no questioning the heartbreak of a scene early on in which Ryland has to send the two other crew members on their final journey into space.

Fortunately for Ryland, and I guess also for us, our lone survivor at some point makes contact with a sentient alien from the planet Erid, which adds the single most important extra dimension to the story.

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Like E.T. from the famous Spielberg movie, Rocky (voiced by puppeteer James Ortiz) is the kind of character you immediately connect to, and so of course does Ryland.

Their chemistry gives the story a lot of extra heart, and a lot of praise for that must go to puppeteer Ortiz, who was also present on set and acted together with Gosling.

The ever charming Gosling himself is in almost every scene, and convinces us not just with his sense of comedy but also with his dramatic chops.

As far as the other roles go, Sandra Hüller is just perfect as the stern leader of the UN task force, who hides her true feelings behind a seemingly cold exterior, but is more sensitive to Ryland than at first seems to be the case, even if she feels no hesitation sending the poor bastard to his possible doom.

Lionel Boyce is also quite impressive as Eva’s assistant Carl, who early on forms a valuable bond with Ryland.

And, in a voice role, Priya Kansara makes the voice of the Hail Mary come across as human and likable.

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Visually, Project Hail Mary is also quite the achievement.

Instead of relying on green screen, as so many productions do these days, Lord and Miller, together with director of photography Greig Fraser, combine practical sets, animatronics and hybrid visual effects into one splendid whole, that also feels quite real and lived in.

Another thing I quite liked is that the movie takes its science as seriously as possible.

The set up of Project Hail Mary may sound rather far fetched, but the problem solving makes sense, as do the physics, chemistry and engineering.

As far as influences go, there are nods to other classic science fiction movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Gravity, Interstellar, Arrival, Wall-E, Apollo 13 and The Martian, which was also based on a book by Andy Weir.

Fortunately, these influences don’t take anything away from the originality of the movie, but blend in easily and add to the fun, while to top it all off, the movie also manages to end in a very satisfying manner.

Which can only lead to one conclusion:

Project Hail Mary is an instant classic.

I give it five stars!

Note: Project Hail Mary was released theatrically earlier in the year and went on to become a worldwide success. It is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, MGM+, Google Play and Rakuten TV.

If you loved Project Hail Mary as much as I did, I have some other recommendations for you: