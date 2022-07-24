Pure (fiction)
Intro to ‘On the way to the set’
Summer 2016.
To please my wife, I went to the Pure Market on Sunday afternoon. Tbh, there aren't many things I look forward to less, save for perhaps a dentist appointment, than a visit to the low budget version of the Rolling Kitchens, but I don't always want to be the spoilsport in our duo act.
Thanks for reading A Celebration of Cinema! Subscribe for …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.