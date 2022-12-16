Cats are the best! This is proven once and for all by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. A fun animated action adventure movie, with a choice voice role for Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) as the titular character.

The Last Wish is a belated sequel to the first Puss in Boots movie from 2011. But why, you may ask, is it called that? Well, as we all know, …