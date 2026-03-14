Two estranged sisters, played with great verve by Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton, get the chance to bond again, while trying to survive the night in the satisfying horror comedy Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

The sequel, once again directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the Radio Silence-duo also responsible for Scream 5 and 6), picks up immediately after the end of the first Ready or Not (2019).

Grace MacCaullay (Weaving) is the sole survivor of her particularly brutal wedding night, in which she was challenged to a deadly game of Hide and Seek by her powerful in-laws, the Le Domas family, who turned out to be part of a powerful elite with direct connections to Satan.

In the new movie, written once again by Guy Busick and R. Christoper Murphy (this time together with Bettinelli-Olpin), we soon find out that there’s more of them!

Due to their binding contract with Leviathan, the four most important families in the world - you know, the people who control anything and everything, including me writing this review and you reading it - need her to die so they can keep their massive wealth, power and influence.

Quite understandably, Grace isn’t very keen to compete, seeing that’s she still nursing her bruises from the first go-round and also, she just wants a cigarette first, which becomes kind of a running gag.

There is, however, one serious complication: when Grace is taken to hospital to recover from her injuries she gets an unexpected visit from her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton), who after seven years apart is still listed as Grace’s emergency contact.

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So when both get taken by the Devil’s Council it gives the evil ones the possibility to threaten to kill Faith and thus put pressure on Grace.

Cause even though their (un-)sisterly bickering makes it sound like they still don’t care for each other and/or have anger and trust issues, it’s not like they want to be responsible for each other’s downfall either.

The one upside is that if Grace and Faith manage to both survive the night and defeat all their enemies, they could actually win the Council’s High Seat and run the world themselves.

Does that sound a little far-fetched? Well, you never know…

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is based on a high concept that is so insane that it’s truly impressive how much fun this movie has come to be.

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It’s a bigger movie than the first one, but not in a bad way. Weaving and Newton have great chemistry as they bounce of each other, showing impressive fighting skills and terrific survivor’s instinct against an overwhelming amount of enemies.

There are a lot of family members to fight on the golf course resort where everything takes place, so there are a lot of supporting players, with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shawn Hatosy playing the most fleshed out roles, and the legendary David Cronenberg enjoying a cameo as their father.

Hatosy’s character, Titus Danforth, turns out to be the meanest bastard in the movie. While some of the villains are merely along for the ride and the good life, Titus actively hates poor people, like Grace and Faith, and their low wages jobs like waitress or host.

He considers them ‘a collections of organs and opinions masquerading as a personality,’ or words to that effect.

With trash talk like that, it’s no wonder that Ready or Not 2: Here I Come starts out as a variation on ‘hunt the poor’ (aka ‘The Running Women’) but eventually turns into a worthy addition to the ‘destroy the rich’ genre.

Cause even if the movie never goes very deep or becomes very profound, its creators know exactly what they want it to be and amp up the action accordingly.

Nestor Carbonell is great fun as a family member who turns out to be the world’s worst shooter, and I particularly enjoyed Elijah Wood quietly stealing some moments as the Lawyer overseeing proceedings, who may or may not at some point begin to slightly favor our daring duo.

I’m not going to spoil anything else, as I’ll readily admit that it is the kind of bloody fun that is actually more gory fun if you go in blind, like I did.

And did I make it clear that even if Ready or Not 2 is more fun than scary, it is actually quite bloody and gory?

Well, I guess, now you know.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: The movie just had its world premiere at the SXSW 2026: South by South West festival in Austin, Texas, and will be released theatrically all over the world in the coming weeks.