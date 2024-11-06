After the success of the Jumanji movies, star Dwayne Johnson sees himself reunited with director Jake Kasdan for the holiday inspired action comedy Red One.
Red One is pretty formulaic from start to finish, but is buoyed by a likable performance from Chris Evans, some funny dialogue and a lighthearted seasonal spirit, that fits right in with a movie tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.