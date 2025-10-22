Sven Bresser’s excellent and internationally acclaimed feature debut, Reedland (Rietland), had its world premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, the first Dutch film to receive this honor in 27 years.

The Dutch Oscar entry centers on the elderly reed cutter Johan (the charismatic Gerrit Knobbe), for whom life seems a simple but pleasant routine. However, when he discovers the lifeless body of a murdered teenage girl one morning, he is gripped by a strange sense of guilt. At the same time, Johan has to take care of his granddaughter, Dana (talented newcomer Loïs Reinders), as her mother is temporarily too busy. When the police appear to be rushing the investigation, Johan embarks on his own investigation within the closed farming community, in an attempt to solve the crime and give evil a face.

The result is a quietly mesmerizing film, that I would give four stars and establishes Sven Bresser as a major new talent to watch.

Before the Dutch release of the movie I caught up with the writer-director who has been traveling the world to promote his movie.

How did you come up with the idea for the film?

‘Before I started working on Reedland, I had made two shorter films set abroad: Corsica and Belgium. After that, I felt the need to make a film set in my own country, the Netherlands. At the same time, I also had the desire to make a film in a specific location. That place, that landscape, was largely inspired by my childhood. I grew up in the village of Waterland, surrounded by reedlands and reed fields. A landscape that no longer exists. At the beginning of the 21st century, reed cultivation stopped there.

‘This completely changed the landscape. If you don’t cut the reeds, the trees take over. So you don’t really see that golden-yellow landscape of that kind of reed anymore. With those images in mind, I started looking for another location, and that’s how I ended up in the Weerribben-Wieden region in the northern part of Overijssel. From there, images and sounds, as well as a tone, slowly began to form from which the story began to grow.’

What’s your process as a writer after that?

‘For me, it always starts with one or more images. In this film, for example, it was a reed bed behind which a reed cutter slowly makes his way into view. Someone who reveals himself, but who also hides. Who also immediately establishes that landscape, with the overgrown vegetation, which can feel like a kind of protection, but behind which things can also hide.

‘These are theoretical ideas that I can articulate very well now, but when I see that image before me, I don’t yet have that intellectual awareness; that comes later. Then I might try to find the story in that image, instead of the other way around. Another image was also very simple. An image of a man working in the reeds. He walks for a long time in a certain rhythm. That rhythm stops. He stops walking and looks over his shoulder with a look that contains a kind of ambiguity. A look of fear, but also of violence. That’s also an image where a story or a character slowly begins to grow from within.

‘I think this pretty much describes how I work. Quite intuitive and not yet very controlled. I used to find that a frustrating phase. Now I realize it’s perhaps the most important phase for me. Working with a tone, image, and sound that don’t easily connect to a storyline. By spending enough time on that, I can quickly move from there to a treatment-like phase. And once I’m there, I know that sooner or later the screenplay, and hopefully the movie, will turn out well.’

Reedland is currently playing the festival circuit. It is selected for the Chicago International Film Festival, where it is competing for the Gold Hugo in the New Director’s Competition. The movie will probably come to streaming in 2026.

Note: The full Dutch version of this interview was originally published in the September 2025 issue of Plot Magazine (plotmagazine.nl)